Bruker Corporation $BRKR Shares Acquired by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Bruker Corporation (NASDAQ:BRKR - Free Report) by 4,058.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 57,135 shares of the medical research company's stock after purchasing an additional 55,761 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp's holdings in Bruker were worth $2,064,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd acquired a new position in Bruker in the second quarter valued at $192,735,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Bruker by 2,963.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,366,520 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $111,488,000 after acquiring an additional 2,289,269 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Bruker by 125.3% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,326,820 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $137,065,000 after acquiring an additional 1,850,215 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Bruker by 317.7% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,309,404 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $108,796,000 after acquiring an additional 1,756,460 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Bruker by 222.6% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,839,587 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $86,663,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269,316 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.52% of the company's stock.

Bruker Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BRKR opened at $60.43 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.55. Bruker Corporation has a one year low of $28.53 and a one year high of $64.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -251.79, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.29. The company's fifty day moving average is $55.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.03.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The medical research company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.08. Bruker had a negative net margin of 0.65% and a positive return on equity of 11.60%. The firm had revenue of $823.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $795.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Bruker has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.100-2.150 EPS. Analysts forecast that Bruker Corporation will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bruker Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Monday, June 22nd were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 22nd. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. Bruker's dividend payout ratio is currently -83.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on BRKR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Bruker from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Bruker from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Bruker from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. Leerink Partners increased their price target on shares of Bruker from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, TD Cowen restated a "hold" rating on shares of Bruker in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $56.79.

View Our Latest Stock Report on BRKR

Bruker Profile

Bruker Corporation, founded in 1960 by physicist Günther Laukien and headquartered in Billerica, Massachusetts, is a leading developer and manufacturer of high-performance scientific instruments and analytical solutions. The company designs systems that enable molecular and materials research across academic, governmental, and industrial laboratories.

Bruker's product portfolio encompasses nuclear magnetic resonance (NMR) spectrometers for molecular structure and dynamics studies, mass spectrometry platforms for proteomics and metabolomics, X-ray diffraction and scattering instruments for crystallography and materials characterization, atomic force and scanning probe microscopes for nanoscale surface analysis, as well as preclinical imaging systems such as micro-CT and MRI scanners.

In addition to hardware, Bruker provides software suites, applications support, training services, and long-term maintenance agreements to ensure optimal instrument performance.

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