Bruker Corporation $BRKR Shares Bought by BNP Paribas Financial Markets

BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in Bruker Corporation (NASDAQ:BRKR - Free Report) by 61.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 842,076 shares of the medical research company's stock after buying an additional 319,726 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets owned about 0.55% of Bruker worth $39,670,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Becker Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Bruker by 606.8% in the 3rd quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. now owns 301,155 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $9,800,000 after buying an additional 258,545 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS increased its stake in Bruker by 40.5% in the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 143,257 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $4,654,000 after buying an additional 41,289 shares during the period. Aquatic Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Bruker by 120.3% in the 3rd quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC now owns 349,596 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $11,358,000 after buying an additional 190,883 shares during the period. M&G PLC increased its stake in Bruker by 233.0% in the 3rd quarter. M&G PLC now owns 1,096,226 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $35,079,000 after buying an additional 766,992 shares during the period. Finally, Callodine Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Bruker during the 3rd quarter worth $1,105,000. 79.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

BRKR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of Bruker from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Bruker from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Bruker in a research note on Monday. They set a "peer perform" rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus set a $45.00 price target on shares of Bruker in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut shares of Bruker from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "sell (d)" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bruker currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $50.54.

View Our Latest Report on BRKR

Bruker Price Performance

Bruker stock opened at $62.70 on Thursday. Bruker Corporation has a 52 week low of $28.53 and a 52 week high of $63.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $41.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.54 billion, a PE ratio of -261.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.31.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The medical research company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.08. Bruker had a negative net margin of 0.65% and a positive return on equity of 11.60%. The business had revenue of $823.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $795.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Bruker has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.100-2.150 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Bruker Corporation will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bruker Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Monday, June 22nd will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 22nd. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. Bruker's payout ratio is currently -83.33%.

Insider Activity at Bruker

In related news, VP Mark Munch sold 2,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.90, for a total value of $79,800.00. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 128,443 shares in the company, valued at $5,124,875.70. The trade was a 1.53% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 27.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Bruker Company Profile

Bruker Corporation, founded in 1960 by physicist Günther Laukien and headquartered in Billerica, Massachusetts, is a leading developer and manufacturer of high-performance scientific instruments and analytical solutions. The company designs systems that enable molecular and materials research across academic, governmental, and industrial laboratories.

Bruker's product portfolio encompasses nuclear magnetic resonance (NMR) spectrometers for molecular structure and dynamics studies, mass spectrometry platforms for proteomics and metabolomics, X-ray diffraction and scattering instruments for crystallography and materials characterization, atomic force and scanning probe microscopes for nanoscale surface analysis, as well as preclinical imaging systems such as micro-CT and MRI scanners.

In addition to hardware, Bruker provides software suites, applications support, training services, and long-term maintenance agreements to ensure optimal instrument performance.

Further Reading

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