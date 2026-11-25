First Trust Advisors LP decreased its holdings in shares of Bruker Corporation (NASDAQ:BRKR - Free Report) by 26.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,521,366 shares of the medical research company's stock after selling 544,618 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 1.00% of Bruker worth $98,508,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BRKR. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bruker in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Provenance Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bruker in the third quarter worth $52,000. Root Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Bruker in the third quarter worth approximately $57,000. Essential Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bruker during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Bruker during the second quarter valued at $60,000. Institutional investors own 79.52% of the company's stock.

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Bruker Price Performance

Shares of BRKR opened at $59.29 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $60.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.50. Bruker Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $32.37 and a fifty-two week high of $68.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.05 billion, a PE ratio of -53.90, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.84.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The medical research company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $874.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $865.16 million. Bruker had a negative net margin of 3.82% and a positive return on equity of 13.76%. Bruker's revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Bruker Corporation will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bruker Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 7th. Investors of record on Monday, December 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 21st. Bruker's dividend payout ratio is -18.18%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BRKR has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group began coverage on Bruker in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. They set a "neutral" rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Bruker from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday. Guggenheim boosted their price target on Bruker from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Citigroup increased their price objective on Bruker from $53.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Bruker from an "overweight" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bruker presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $61.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on BRKR

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Bruker news, VP Mark Munch sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.87, for a total transaction of $105,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 134,806 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $7,127,193.22. This represents a 1.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 27.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Bruker Company Profile

Bruker develops and manufactures scientific instruments and analytical technologies used to study biological, chemical and physical materials. Its products support research and testing in areas including life sciences, pharmaceuticals, biotechnology, materials science, chemicals and clinical diagnostics. The company's offerings include nuclear magnetic resonance and electron paramagnetic resonance systems, mass spectrometers, X-ray and microscopy instruments, and infrared and Raman spectroscopy solutions.

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