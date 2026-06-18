Bruker Corporation $BRKR Stock Position Raised by Eversept Partners LP

Eversept Partners LP raised its position in shares of Bruker Corporation (NASDAQ:BRKR - Free Report) by 14.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 783,789 shares of the medical research company's stock after purchasing an additional 96,660 shares during the period. Bruker accounts for about 1.9% of Eversept Partners LP's investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Eversept Partners LP owned approximately 0.52% of Bruker worth $36,924,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BRKR. Becker Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Bruker by 606.8% in the third quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. now owns 301,155 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $9,800,000 after purchasing an additional 258,545 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in Bruker by 40.5% in the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 143,257 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $4,654,000 after purchasing an additional 41,289 shares in the last quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Bruker by 120.3% in the third quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC now owns 349,596 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $11,358,000 after purchasing an additional 190,883 shares in the last quarter. Callodine Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Bruker in the third quarter worth $1,105,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Bruker by 31.1% in the third quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 627,672 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $20,394,000 after purchasing an additional 148,915 shares in the last quarter. 79.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Bruker Stock Down 1.9%

NASDAQ BRKR opened at $54.73 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.55. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.98. Bruker Corporation has a twelve month low of $28.53 and a twelve month high of $64.54. The stock has a market cap of $8.33 billion, a PE ratio of -228.04, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.31.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The medical research company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.08. Bruker had a negative net margin of 0.65% and a positive return on equity of 11.60%. The business had revenue of $823.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $795.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Bruker has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.100-2.150 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Bruker Corporation will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

Bruker Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Monday, June 22nd will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 22nd. Bruker's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -83.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bruker

In related news, VP Mark Munch sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.90, for a total value of $79,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 128,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,124,875.70. This trade represents a 1.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 27.20% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Bruker from a "sell (d)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Bruker from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Bruker in a report on Monday, June 1st. They issued a "peer perform" rating for the company. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Bruker from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Bruker from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bruker has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $51.31.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on BRKR

Bruker Company Profile

Bruker Corporation, founded in 1960 by physicist Günther Laukien and headquartered in Billerica, Massachusetts, is a leading developer and manufacturer of high-performance scientific instruments and analytical solutions. The company designs systems that enable molecular and materials research across academic, governmental, and industrial laboratories.

Bruker's product portfolio encompasses nuclear magnetic resonance (NMR) spectrometers for molecular structure and dynamics studies, mass spectrometry platforms for proteomics and metabolomics, X-ray diffraction and scattering instruments for crystallography and materials characterization, atomic force and scanning probe microscopes for nanoscale surface analysis, as well as preclinical imaging systems such as micro-CT and MRI scanners.

In addition to hardware, Bruker provides software suites, applications support, training services, and long-term maintenance agreements to ensure optimal instrument performance.

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