Brummer Multi Strategy AB Buys New Stake in W.P. Carey Inc. $WPC

Brummer Multi Strategy AB purchased a new position in shares of W.P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 28,508 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock, valued at approximately $1,937,000. W.P. Carey makes up about 8.0% of Brummer Multi Strategy AB's holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding.

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A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in W.P. Carey by 22.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 153,462 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $10,429,000 after purchasing an additional 27,734 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of W.P. Carey by 9.1% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 842,106 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $56,901,000 after purchasing an additional 70,572 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of W.P. Carey during the fourth quarter worth about $41,638,000. Swedbank AB raised its position in shares of W.P. Carey by 124.2% during the 4th quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 135,849 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $8,743,000 after purchasing an additional 75,253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of W.P. Carey by 372.8% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 46,644 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $3,002,000 after purchasing an additional 36,779 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.73% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on WPC shares. Weiss Ratings upgraded W.P. Carey from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on W.P. Carey from $79.00 to $76.00 and set a "sector perform" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Barclays increased their price objective on W.P. Carey from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on W.P. Carey from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, UBS Group set a $76.00 target price on shares of W.P. Carey in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $77.83.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on WPC

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CAO Brian H. Zander sold 433 shares of W.P. Carey stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total transaction of $32,042.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 13,882 shares in the company, valued at $1,027,268. This trade represents a 3.02% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.98% of the company's stock.

W.P. Carey Stock Performance

NYSE WPC opened at $74.98 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $16.70 billion, a PE ratio of 32.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.76. W.P. Carey Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.09 and a twelve month high of $76.97.

W.P. Carey (NYSE:WPC - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $454.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $430.64 million. W.P. Carey had a return on equity of 6.29% and a net margin of 29.35%.The company's revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. W.P. Carey has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.160-5.260 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that W.P. Carey Inc. will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current year.

W.P. Carey Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 30th. This is an increase from W.P. Carey's previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.0%. W.P. Carey's dividend payout ratio is 160.68%.

W.P. Carey Profile

W. P. Carey Inc is a diversified net-lease real estate investment trust specializing in single-tenant commercial properties. The company structures sale-leaseback and build-to-suit transactions to provide long-term net lease financing across a variety of asset classes, including industrial facilities, office buildings, retail centers and self-storage facilities. By employing triple net leases, W. P. Carey transfers property operating expenses, taxes and maintenance responsibility to tenants, creating a stable, predictable income stream for investors.

Founded in 1973 by William Polk Carey, the firm has expanded organically and through strategic mergers and acquisitions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W.P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC - Free Report).

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