Brummer Multi Strategy AB Buys Shares of 49,817 CBRE Group, Inc. $CBRE

Brummer Multi Strategy AB purchased a new position in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 49,817 shares of the financial services provider's stock, valued at approximately $6,748,000. CBRE Group makes up approximately 28.0% of Brummer Multi Strategy AB's portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding.

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Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Swiss RE Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of CBRE Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Navalign LLC acquired a new stake in CBRE Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Ascentis Independent Advisors acquired a new stake in CBRE Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in CBRE Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in CBRE Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.41% of the company's stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Emma E. Giamartino sold 2,250 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.74, for a total value of $294,165.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 110,729 shares of the company's stock, valued at $14,476,709.46. This trade represents a 1.99% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CBRE Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CBRE opened at $143.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The business has a 50-day moving average of $134.54 and a 200-day moving average of $144.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.70 and a beta of 1.20. CBRE Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $121.69 and a fifty-two week high of $174.27.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $10.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.22 billion. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 24.08% and a net margin of 3.11%.CBRE Group's revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. CBRE Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.600-7.800 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a "buy" rating on shares of CBRE Group in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $175.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Evercore set a $169.00 target price on CBRE Group in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a "buy" rating on shares of CBRE Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $178.86.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CBRE

CBRE Group Profile

CBRE Group, Inc is a global commercial real estate services and investment firm that provides a broad range of advisory, transactional and property-related services to occupiers, investors and owners. Its core activities include leasing and sales brokerage, facilities and property management, valuation and advisory, project and development services, and capital markets execution. The firm serves corporate occupiers, institutional investors, private owners and public entities across office, industrial, retail, multifamily and specialized property types.

In addition to traditional brokerage and management services, CBRE offers investment management capabilities and outsourced real estate solutions, combining market research, technology and data analytics to support portfolio strategy, transaction execution and asset operations.

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