Brunswick Corporation $BC Holdings Cut by Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V.

Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. lowered its holdings in Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC - Free Report) by 17.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 754,046 shares of the company's stock after selling 154,807 shares during the period. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. owned about 1.16% of Brunswick worth $55,980,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Brunswick by 72.3% in the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 379 shares of the company's stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brunswick during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 50.6% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 494 shares of the company's stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 31.7% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 548 shares of the company's stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 705.4% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 596 shares of the company's stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.34% of the company's stock.

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Insider Transactions at Brunswick

In other Brunswick news, CEO David M. Foulkes sold 25,853 shares of Brunswick stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.12, for a total value of $2,148,901.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 267,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,236,927.36. The trade was a 8.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.99% of the company's stock.

Brunswick Trading Up 1.3%

Brunswick stock opened at $82.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.39 and a beta of 1.33. Brunswick Corporation has a 1 year low of $54.19 and a 1 year high of $90.25. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $79.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.63.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Brunswick had a negative net margin of 2.47% and a positive return on equity of 13.30%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. Brunswick has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.000-4.50 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.100-1.20 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Brunswick Corporation will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brunswick Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 18th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.1%. Brunswick's payout ratio is -83.81%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of Brunswick in a report on Friday, March 27th. Wall Street Zen cut Brunswick from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, April 25th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Brunswick from $92.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Brunswick from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and set a $76.00 price target on shares of Brunswick in a report on Monday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $87.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Brunswick

Brunswick Company Profile

Founded in 1845 by John Moses Brunswick, Brunswick Corporation is a global leader in recreation products. Headquartered in Mettawa, Illinois, the company has evolved from its origins as a billiard table manufacturer into a diversified supplier of leisure equipment, serving both consumer and commercial markets around the world.

Brunswick operates through two primary segments: Marine and Bowling & Billiards. In its Marine segment, the company designs, manufactures and distributes recreational boats, outboard engines and aftermarket parts under recognized brands such as Sea Ray, Bayliner and Mercury Marine.

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