Brunswick Corporation $BC Position Reduced by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its position in Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC - Free Report) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,379,595 shares of the company's stock after selling 32,232 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 2.12% of Brunswick worth $100,379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new position in Brunswick in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 72.3% in the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 379 shares of the company's stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brunswick in the first quarter valued at $29,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brunswick in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Quarry LP boosted its position in shares of Brunswick by 38.4% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 440 shares of the company's stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.34% of the company's stock.

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Brunswick Stock Down 1.7%

Brunswick stock opened at $79.09 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.66 and a beta of 1.33. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $80.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Brunswick Corporation has a 1-year low of $55.60 and a 1-year high of $90.25.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.24. Brunswick had a negative net margin of 2.47% and a positive return on equity of 13.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. Brunswick's revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. Brunswick has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.000-4.50 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.100-1.20 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Brunswick Corporation will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brunswick Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 18th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 18th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.2%. Brunswick's dividend payout ratio is currently -83.81%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Brunswick from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of Brunswick in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Brunswick from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, April 25th. DA Davidson restated a "neutral" rating and set a $76.00 price target on shares of Brunswick in a report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $87.07.

Get Our Latest Research Report on BC

Insider Buying and Selling at Brunswick

In other Brunswick news, CEO David M. Foulkes sold 25,853 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.12, for a total transaction of $2,148,901.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 267,528 shares of the company's stock, valued at $22,236,927.36. This represents a 8.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.99% of the company's stock.

About Brunswick

Founded in 1845 by John Moses Brunswick, Brunswick Corporation is a global leader in recreation products. Headquartered in Mettawa, Illinois, the company has evolved from its origins as a billiard table manufacturer into a diversified supplier of leisure equipment, serving both consumer and commercial markets around the world.

Brunswick operates through two primary segments: Marine and Bowling & Billiards. In its Marine segment, the company designs, manufactures and distributes recreational boats, outboard engines and aftermarket parts under recognized brands such as Sea Ray, Bayliner and Mercury Marine.

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