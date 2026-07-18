Brunswick Corporation $BC Shares Sold by Copeland Capital Management LLC

Copeland Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC - Free Report) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 890,412 shares of the company's stock after selling 16,235 shares during the period. Brunswick accounts for about 1.4% of Copeland Capital Management LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Copeland Capital Management LLC owned 1.37% of Brunswick worth $64,786,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in Brunswick by 38.4% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 440 shares of the company's stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Corp grew its position in shares of Brunswick by 31.7% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 548 shares of the company's stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,783 shares of the company's stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in Brunswick by 72.3% during the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 379 shares of the company's stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Brunswick by 15.2% during the third quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,332 shares of the company's stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. 99.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BC shares. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Brunswick from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Brunswick from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, April 25th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of Brunswick in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Brunswick from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Brunswick from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Brunswick currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $87.07.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Brunswick

Insider Transactions at Brunswick

In other news, CEO David M. Foulkes sold 25,853 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.12, for a total value of $2,148,901.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 267,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,236,927.36. This trade represents a 8.81% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Brunswick Price Performance

BC opened at $80.40 on Friday. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $80.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.23. Brunswick Corporation has a 12-month low of $55.60 and a 12-month high of $90.25. The firm has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.28 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Brunswick had a positive return on equity of 13.30% and a negative net margin of 2.47%.Brunswick's revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. Brunswick has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.000-4.50 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.100-1.20 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Brunswick Corporation will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Brunswick Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 18th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 18th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.2%. Brunswick's dividend payout ratio is -83.81%.

Brunswick Profile

Founded in 1845 by John Moses Brunswick, Brunswick Corporation is a global leader in recreation products. Headquartered in Mettawa, Illinois, the company has evolved from its origins as a billiard table manufacturer into a diversified supplier of leisure equipment, serving both consumer and commercial markets around the world.

Brunswick operates through two primary segments: Marine and Bowling & Billiards. In its Marine segment, the company designs, manufactures and distributes recreational boats, outboard engines and aftermarket parts under recognized brands such as Sea Ray, Bayliner and Mercury Marine.

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