Brunswick Corporation $BC Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC - Free Report) by 7.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 828,037 shares of the company's stock after selling 71,241 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 1.27% of Brunswick worth $60,249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Brunswick by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,572,892 shares of the company's stock valued at $265,252,000 after buying an additional 78,228 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Brunswick by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,848,415 shares of the company's stock worth $211,469,000 after buying an additional 98,972 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 30.6% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,921,479 shares of the company's stock valued at $142,651,000 after acquiring an additional 449,943 shares during the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 1,866,872 shares of the company's stock valued at $138,597,000 after acquiring an additional 14,822 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Brunswick by 23.2% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,420,922 shares of the company's stock valued at $78,492,000 after acquiring an additional 267,479 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.34% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BC has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Brunswick from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of Brunswick in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Brunswick from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Brunswick from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $87.07.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Brunswick

Brunswick Stock Down 1.9%

Shares of NYSE:BC opened at $80.40 on Friday. Brunswick Corporation has a 52-week low of $55.60 and a 52-week high of $90.25. The stock has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.28 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a fifty day moving average of $80.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Brunswick had a negative net margin of 2.47% and a positive return on equity of 13.30%. Brunswick's quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. Brunswick has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.000-4.50 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.100-1.20 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Brunswick Corporation will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Brunswick Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 18th were paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 18th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.2%. Brunswick's payout ratio is presently -83.81%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Brunswick

In related news, CEO David M. Foulkes sold 25,853 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.12, for a total value of $2,148,901.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 267,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,236,927.36. The trade was a 8.81% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.99% of the company's stock.

Brunswick Profile

Founded in 1845 by John Moses Brunswick, Brunswick Corporation is a global leader in recreation products. Headquartered in Mettawa, Illinois, the company has evolved from its origins as a billiard table manufacturer into a diversified supplier of leisure equipment, serving both consumer and commercial markets around the world.

Brunswick operates through two primary segments: Marine and Bowling & Billiards. In its Marine segment, the company designs, manufactures and distributes recreational boats, outboard engines and aftermarket parts under recognized brands such as Sea Ray, Bayliner and Mercury Marine.

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