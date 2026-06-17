Brunswick Corporation $BC Stock Holdings Lessened by Atom Investors LP

Atom Investors LP lessened its holdings in shares of Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC - Free Report) by 13.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 117,703 shares of the company's stock after selling 17,735 shares during the quarter. Brunswick makes up approximately 0.7% of Atom Investors LP's portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Atom Investors LP owned 0.18% of Brunswick worth $8,738,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BC. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Brunswick by 56.4% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,302,918 shares of the company's stock valued at $145,637,000 after acquiring an additional 830,451 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Brunswick during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,665,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Brunswick by 812.7% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 705,719 shares of the company's stock valued at $38,934,000 after acquiring an additional 628,393 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in Brunswick by 62.4% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,471,536 shares of the company's stock valued at $93,060,000 after acquiring an additional 565,459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Interval Partners LP raised its position in Brunswick by 268.6% during the third quarter. Interval Partners LP now owns 521,401 shares of the company's stock valued at $32,973,000 after acquiring an additional 379,937 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.34% of the company's stock.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Brunswick news, CEO David M. Foulkes sold 25,853 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.12, for a total transaction of $2,148,901.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 267,528 shares of the company's stock, valued at $22,236,927.36. The trade was a 8.81% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Brunswick Trading Up 0.1%

NYSE:BC opened at $82.23 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.16 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Brunswick Corporation has a 12 month low of $54.19 and a 12 month high of $90.25. The company's 50 day moving average is $79.91 and its 200-day moving average is $78.94.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Brunswick had a negative net margin of 2.47% and a positive return on equity of 13.30%. The business's revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. Brunswick has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.000-4.50 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.100-1.20 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Brunswick Corporation will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

Brunswick Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 18th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 18th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.1%. Brunswick's payout ratio is currently -83.81%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BC has been the topic of several recent research reports. DA Davidson reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and set a $76.00 price objective on shares of Brunswick in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Texas Capital raised shares of Brunswick from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of Brunswick in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Brunswick from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, April 25th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $92.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $87.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on BC

About Brunswick

Founded in 1845 by John Moses Brunswick, Brunswick Corporation is a global leader in recreation products. Headquartered in Mettawa, Illinois, the company has evolved from its origins as a billiard table manufacturer into a diversified supplier of leisure equipment, serving both consumer and commercial markets around the world.

Brunswick operates through two primary segments: Marine and Bowling & Billiards. In its Marine segment, the company designs, manufactures and distributes recreational boats, outboard engines and aftermarket parts under recognized brands such as Sea Ray, Bayliner and Mercury Marine.

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