Bryn Mawr Trust Advisors LLC Buys 4,704 Shares of Visa Inc. $V

Bryn Mawr Trust Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V - Free Report) by 20.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,324 shares of the credit-card processor's stock after purchasing an additional 4,704 shares during the period. Bryn Mawr Trust Advisors LLC's holdings in Visa were worth $8,258,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Visa alerts: Sign Up

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clayton Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Visa by 446.2% during the 4th quarter. Clayton Financial Group LLC now owns 71 shares of the credit-card processor's stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. PayPay Securities Corp boosted its holdings in Visa by 102.7% in the fourth quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 75 shares of the credit-card processor's stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Cresta Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in Visa in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Parvin Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Visa by 200.0% in the third quarter. Parvin Asset Management LLC now owns 75 shares of the credit-card processor's stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Dorato Capital Management acquired a new stake in Visa in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors own 82.15% of the company's stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Visa

In other Visa news, CFO Chris Suh sold 10,639 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.81, for a total transaction of $3,455,653.59. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 9,872 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,206,524.32. The trade was a 51.87% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Julie B. Rottenberg sold 2,027 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total transaction of $729,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel owned 18,404 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,625,440. The trade was a 9.92% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last three months, insiders have sold 75,581 shares of company stock worth $25,627,975. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company's stock.

Visa Stock Performance

Shares of V opened at $357.02 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $640.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.75. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $293.89 and a 52 week high of $365.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $331.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $324.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Visa (NYSE:V - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The credit-card processor reported $3.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $11.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $10.75 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 65.00% and a net margin of 51.68%.Visa's quarterly revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.76 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 13.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Visa announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, April 28th that permits the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the credit-card processor to purchase up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company's board believes its stock is undervalued.

Visa Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 12th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. Visa's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.34%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

V has been the topic of a number of research reports. Weiss Ratings raised Visa from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Truist Financial set a $371.00 price target on shares of Visa and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Visa from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Raymond James Financial restated an "outperform" rating and set a $389.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and issued a $400.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $397.91.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Visa

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc is a global payments technology company that facilitates electronic funds transfers and digital commerce by connecting consumers, merchants, financial institutions and governments. The firm operates one of the world's largest payment networks, providing processing, authorization, clearing and settlement services for credit, debit and prepaid card transactions. Visa's network-based model enables partner banks and other issuers to offer branded payment products while Visa focuses on the infrastructure, standards and technologies that move money securely and efficiently around the world.

Visa's product and service portfolio includes card-based payment products for consumers and businesses, real-time push-payment capabilities, tokenization and authentication services, fraud and risk-management tools, data analytics and APIs for fintech and merchant integration.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Visa, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Visa wasn't on the list.

While Visa currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here