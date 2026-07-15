Bryn Mawr Trust Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. $ZBH

Bryn Mawr Trust Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH - Free Report) by 74.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,125 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock after selling 29,699 shares during the period. Bryn Mawr Trust Advisors LLC's holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $915,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. DV Equities LLC purchased a new position in Zimmer Biomet during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Monetary Solutions Ltd purchased a new stake in Zimmer Biomet in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Gen Wealth Partners Inc purchased a new stake in Zimmer Biomet in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Zimmer Biomet in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 431.6% in the fourth quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 404 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.89% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

ZBH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citizens Jmp cut their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a "market outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Zimmer Biomet from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, July 4th. BTIG Research reissued a "neutral" rating on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Truist Financial restated a "hold" rating and set a $92.00 price target (down from $98.00) on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zimmer Biomet currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $100.70.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Zimmer Biomet

Insider Transactions at Zimmer Biomet

In other Zimmer Biomet news, insider Sang Yi sold 5,000 shares of Zimmer Biomet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.64, for a total transaction of $413,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 27,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,252,022.64. The trade was a 15.50% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.28% of the company's stock.

Zimmer Biomet Stock Down 3.4%

Zimmer Biomet stock opened at $90.90 on Wednesday. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $86.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.73. The company has a market cap of $17.59 billion, a PE ratio of 23.61, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.46. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $79.12 and a fifty-two week high of $108.29.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.23. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 9.05%.The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.07 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.81 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Zimmer Biomet has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.400-8.550 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 8.48 EPS for the current year.

Zimmer Biomet Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 25th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 25th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. Zimmer Biomet's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.94%.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

Zimmer Biomet NYSE: ZBH is a global medical device company focused on musculoskeletal healthcare. Headquartered in Warsaw, Indiana, the company designs, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of products used to treat joint disorders, bone disorders and related conditions. Its customer base includes orthopaedic and dental surgeons, hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers and other healthcare providers that rely on implants, instruments and related services for reconstructive and restorative procedures.

The company's product offerings span joint replacement systems for hips, knees and shoulders; trauma and extremities implants; spine and thoracic solutions; dental and craniomaxillofacial implants and prosthetics; and sports medicine devices.

Further Reading

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