Bryn Mawr Trust Advisors LLC Has $25.54 Million Stake in Johnson & Johnson $JNJ

Bryn Mawr Trust Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ - Free Report) by 5.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 104,464 shares of the company's stock after selling 6,215 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson comprises 1.2% of Bryn Mawr Trust Advisors LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Bryn Mawr Trust Advisors LLC's holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $25,535,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Blueline Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cresta Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. DecisionPoint Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 104.2% during the fourth quarter. DecisionPoint Financial LLC now owns 147 shares of the company's stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 55.0% during the 2nd quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 203 shares of the company's stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Family CFO Inc acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.55% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on JNJ. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $234.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $254.00 to $263.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $283.00 to $284.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Twenty analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $261.70.

View Our Latest Analysis on JNJ

Johnson & Johnson Trading Down 2.5%

Shares of JNJ stock opened at $247.55 on Thursday. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $159.80 and a fifty-two week high of $269.43. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $238.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $234.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $595.90 billion, a PE ratio of 28.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.24.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 15th. The company reported $2.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.06. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 32.60% and a net margin of 21.83%.The business had revenue of $25.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.77 EPS. Johnson & Johnson's revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Johnson & Johnson has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.600-11.750 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 11.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 25th will be given a dividend of $1.34 per share. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 25th. Johnson & Johnson's dividend payout ratio is currently 61.97%.

More Johnson & Johnson News

Here are the key news stories impacting Johnson & Johnson this week:

Positive Sentiment: JNJ beat Q2 estimates, with EPS of $2.90 and revenue of $25.31 billion, helped by strong pharmaceutical growth from Darzalex, Tremfya and Spravato. Reuters article

JNJ beat Q2 estimates, with EPS of $2.90 and revenue of $25.31 billion, helped by strong pharmaceutical growth from Darzalex, Tremfya and Spravato. Positive Sentiment: The company raised FY 2026 guidance to EPS of $11.60-$11.75 and revenue of about $100.8 billion-$101.4 billion, signaling management confidence in continued growth. Business Wire article

The company raised FY 2026 guidance to EPS of $11.60-$11.75 and revenue of about $100.8 billion-$101.4 billion, signaling management confidence in continued growth. Positive Sentiment: Jefferies highlighted Spravato’s strong sales growth as a positive read-through for the broader psychedelic/depression-treatment market, reinforcing the value of J&J’s innovative medicines franchise. Proactive Investors article

Jefferies highlighted Spravato’s strong sales growth as a positive read-through for the broader psychedelic/depression-treatment market, reinforcing the value of J&J’s innovative medicines franchise. Positive Sentiment: Unusual options activity leaned bullish, with traders buying more JNJ call options than usual, suggesting some expectations for upside after earnings.

Unusual options activity leaned bullish, with traders buying more JNJ call options than usual, suggesting some expectations for upside after earnings. Neutral Sentiment: Johnson & Johnson declared a quarterly dividend of $1.34 per share, underscoring its shareholder-return profile and dividend-king status.

Johnson & Johnson declared a quarterly dividend of $1.34 per share, underscoring its shareholder-return profile and dividend-king status. Neutral Sentiment: Stifel maintained a Hold rating with a $260 price target, reflecting a balanced view after the earnings report. TipRanks article

Stifel maintained a Hold rating with a $260 price target, reflecting a balanced view after the earnings report. Negative Sentiment: Despite the beat-and-raise quarter, the stock slipped because investors appeared underwhelmed relative to elevated expectations and are still weighing MedTech softness and talc-related legal risk. MarketBeat article

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Johnson & Johnson news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 10,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.15, for a total value of $2,411,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 114,288 shares in the company, valued at $27,560,551.20. This trade represents a 8.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a multinational healthcare company headquartered in New Brunswick, New Jersey, that develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of products across pharmaceuticals, medical devices and previously consumer health. Founded in 1886 by the Johnson family, the company has grown into a global healthcare organization with operations and sales in many countries around the world.

The company's pharmaceuticals business, organized largely under its Janssen research and development organization, focuses on prescription medicines across therapeutic areas such as immunology, infectious disease, oncology and neuroscience.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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