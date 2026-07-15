Bryn Mawr Trust Advisors LLC Invests $1.76 Million in Waters Corporation $WAT

Bryn Mawr Trust Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,914 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock, valued at approximately $1,761,000.

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Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Waters in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT raised its stake in Waters by 121.2% during the 4th quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT now owns 73 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Louisbourg Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Waters in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Waters in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, First United Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Waters during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.01% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on WAT. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Waters in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. They set an "outperform" rating and a $425.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Waters from $330.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a "hold" rating and issued a $350.00 price objective on shares of Waters in a report on Thursday, May 7th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Waters from $345.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $387.00 price target on shares of Waters in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $401.60.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on WAT

Waters Stock Performance

Shares of WAT opened at $376.81 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $360.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $346.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $37.00 billion, a PE ratio of 47.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.20. Waters Corporation has a 52-week low of $275.05 and a 52-week high of $414.15.

Waters (NYSE:WAT - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.39. Waters had a net margin of 11.91% and a return on equity of 15.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.25 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 91.4% on a year-over-year basis. Waters has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.950-3.050 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 14.400-14.600 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Waters Corporation will post 14.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Waters Company Profile

Waters Corporation is a global provider of analytical instruments, software and services for laboratory and research applications. The company designs, manufactures and sells technologies centered on liquid chromatography, mass spectrometry, separation science, and related sample preparation and detection systems. Its product portfolio includes chromatographs, mass spectrometers, columns and consumables, laboratory informatics and workflow software, as well as technical support and training services that help customers run and interpret complex analyses.

Waters serves a wide range of end markets that include pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, contract research and testing laboratories, academic and government research institutions, clinical diagnostics, food and environmental testing, and industrial and chemical manufacturers.

Further Reading

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