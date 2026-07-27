Bryn Mawr Trust Advisors LLC Sells 5,745 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

Bryn Mawr Trust Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 115,278 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock after selling 5,745 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up approximately 1.2% of Bryn Mawr Trust Advisors LLC's holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Bryn Mawr Trust Advisors LLC's holdings in Amazon.com were worth $24,009,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,868,735,000. Auto Owners Insurance Co raised its stake in Amazon.com by 27,376.7% during the 4th quarter. Auto Owners Insurance Co now owns 98,448,885 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $2,272,397,000 after buying an additional 98,090,585 shares during the last quarter. J. Stern & Co. LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 20,598.0% during the 4th quarter. J. Stern & Co. LLP now owns 87,982,814 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $20,308,193,000 after buying an additional 87,557,736 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at $11,674,091,000. Finally, Cardano Risk Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 879.4% in the 4th quarter. Cardano Risk Management B.V. now owns 27,862,400 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock worth $6,431,199,000 after buying an additional 25,017,588 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company's stock.

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Amazon.com Price Performance

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $232.11 on Monday. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $248.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $236.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $196.00 and a 52 week high of $278.56. The company has a market capitalization of $2.50 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.46.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The e-commerce giant reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.63 by $1.15. The firm had revenue of $181.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $177.28 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 19.92% and a net margin of 12.22%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.59 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current year.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on AMZN. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. New Street Research increased their target price on Amazon.com from $280.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. BNP Paribas Exane raised their target price on Amazon.com from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Fifty-seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $312.91.

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Insider Activity at Amazon.com

In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.42, for a total value of $5,268,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,205,766 shares of the company's stock, valued at $581,042,879.72. This represents a 0.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 1,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.77, for a total transaction of $239,770.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 484,527 shares in the company, valued at $116,175,038.79. The trade was a 0.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 140,425 shares of company stock worth $37,715,464 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 8.90% of the company's stock.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc is a diversified technology and retail company best known for its e-commerce marketplace and broad portfolio of consumer and enterprise services. Founded by Jeff Bezos in 1994 and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, the company launched as an online bookseller and expanded into a global retail platform that sells products directly to consumers and provides a marketplace for third-party sellers. Over time Amazon has grown beyond retail into areas including cloud computing, digital media, devices and logistics.

Key businesses and offerings include Amazon's online marketplace and fulfillment services, the Amazon Prime membership program (which bundles expedited shipping with streaming and other benefits), Amazon Web Services (AWS) which supplies on-demand cloud computing and storage to businesses and public-sector customers, and a range of content and advertising services such as Prime Video and Amazon Advertising.

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