Bryn Mawr Trust Advisors LLC Sells 9,389 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company $BDX

Bryn Mawr Trust Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX - Free Report) by 19.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,258 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock after selling 9,389 shares during the quarter. Bryn Mawr Trust Advisors LLC's holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company were worth $7,619,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,678,939 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock valued at $7,118,282,000 after purchasing an additional 4,223,149 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,872,395 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock valued at $2,596,496,000 after purchasing an additional 459,219 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 9,994,408 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock valued at $1,870,653,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208,218 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,486,694 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock valued at $1,841,083,000 after purchasing an additional 336,110 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 9,056.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,232,086 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock valued at $979,290,000 after purchasing an additional 5,174,944 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.97% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other Becton, Dickinson and Company news, Director Bertram L. Scott sold 953 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.61, for a total value of $174,027.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 36,763 shares in the company, valued at $6,713,291.43. This trade represents a 2.53% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,102 shares of company stock valued at $198,909. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Key Stories Impacting Becton, Dickinson and Company

Here are the key news stories impacting Becton, Dickinson and Company this week:

Positive Sentiment: Evercore raised its price target on BDX from $180 to $190, signaling continued confidence in the company’s outlook. Evercore target increase

Evercore raised its price target on BDX from $180 to $190, signaling continued confidence in the company’s outlook. Positive Sentiment: Wells Fargo lifted its price target to $161 from $157, suggesting modest upside from current levels. Wells Fargo target increase

Wells Fargo lifted its price target to $161 from $157, suggesting modest upside from current levels. Positive Sentiment: The company’s earnings beat, revenue beat, and higher profit guidance are supporting the stock’s rebound after the report. BD second-quarter fiscal 2026 financial results

The company’s earnings beat, revenue beat, and higher profit guidance are supporting the stock’s rebound after the report. Neutral Sentiment: BD also appointed Vitor Roque as chief financial officer, a management change that is not clearly positive or negative for the stock. BD appoints Vitor Roque CFO

BD also appointed Vitor Roque as chief financial officer, a management change that is not clearly positive or negative for the stock. Neutral Sentiment: Stifel lowered its price target to $175 from $215, which is still above the current share price but reflects a more cautious view. Stifel target cut

Becton, Dickinson and Company Stock Down 2.6%

BDX stock opened at $149.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $42.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.78, a PEG ratio of 10.63 and a beta of 0.22. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a fifty-two week low of $127.59 and a fifty-two week high of $187.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $158.49 and a 200-day moving average of $181.08.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.13. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a return on equity of 15.32% and a net margin of 5.33%.The company had revenue of $4.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.35 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Becton, Dickinson and Company has set its FY 2026 guidance at 12.520-12.720 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Becton, Dickinson and Company declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, January 27th that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the medical instruments supplier to buy up to 0% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company's leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 9th will be paid a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 9th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.8%. Becton, Dickinson and Company's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.52%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BDX shares. Citigroup cut their price target on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $233.00 to $232.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $157.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Friday. TD Cowen cut their price target on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $189.00 to $163.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Argus cut their price target on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $230.00 to $180.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada set a $175.00 price target on Becton, Dickinson and Company in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $184.71.

Get Our Latest Report on BDX

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company (BDX) is a global medical technology company that develops, manufactures and sells a broad range of medical devices, instrument systems and reagents. BD's products are used by healthcare institutions, clinical laboratories, life science researchers and the pharmaceutical industry to enable safe, effective delivery of care, specimen collection and diagnostic testing. The company's operations span multiple business areas focused on medical devices, life sciences research tools and interventional technologies.

BD's product portfolio includes single-use medical devices such as syringes, needles, needlesafety and injection systems, infusion therapy and medication management solutions, as well as vascular access, urology and oncology devices acquired through its interventional business.

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