Bryn Mawr Trust Advisors LLC Takes $469,000 Position in Sandisk Corporation $SNDK

Bryn Mawr Trust Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sandisk Corporation (NASDAQ:SNDK - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 738 shares of the data storage provider's stock, valued at approximately $469,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SNDK. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Sandisk by 2,750.0% during the 1st quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 57 shares of the data storage provider's stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc acquired a new position in Sandisk in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. First United Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Sandisk in the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Ascentis Independent Advisors purchased a new position in Sandisk in the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Sandisk during the first quarter valued at about $64,000.

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Sandisk Price Performance

SNDK stock opened at $1,615.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $239.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.13 and a beta of 4.74. Sandisk Corporation has a 1-year low of $40.10 and a 1-year high of $2,354.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1,748.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,032.16.

Sandisk (NASDAQ:SNDK - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The data storage provider reported $23.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $14.17 by $9.24. Sandisk had a net margin of 34.19% and a return on equity of 44.06%. The company had revenue of $5.95 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.30) earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 251.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sandisk has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 30.000-33.000 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Sandisk Corporation will post 64.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SNDK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Research lowered Sandisk from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Arete Research raised Sandisk from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on Sandisk from $650.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Raymond James Financial restated an "outperform" rating and set a $1,470.00 price objective on shares of Sandisk in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Susquehanna upped their target price on Sandisk from $2,000.00 to $3,250.00 and gave the company a "positive" rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $1,803.29.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Sandisk

Insider Buying and Selling at Sandisk

In other news, EVP Alper Ilkbahar sold 2,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,756.58, for a total transaction of $3,513,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 52,677 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $92,531,364.66. This represents a 3.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Necip Sayiner sold 579 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,503.11, for a total value of $870,300.69. Following the sale, the director owned 2,900 shares in the company, valued at $4,359,019. The trade was a 16.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders sold 6,225 shares of company stock worth $10,166,297. Insiders own 0.21% of the company's stock.

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About Sandisk

SanDisk Corporation offers flash storage solutions. The Company designs, develops and manufactures data storage solutions in a range of form factors using flash memory, controller, firmware and software technologies. The Company operates through flash memory storage products segment. Its solutions include a range of solid state drives (SSD), embedded products, removable cards, universal serial bus (USB), drives, wireless media drives, digital media players, and wafers and components. It offers SSDs for client computing applications, which encompass desktop computers, notebook computers, tablets and other computing devices.

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