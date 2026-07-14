Bryn Mawr Trust Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. $ADI

Bryn Mawr Trust Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI - Free Report) by 21.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,713 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 8,304 shares during the period. Bryn Mawr Trust Advisors LLC's holdings in Analog Devices were worth $9,771,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

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A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Banque Transatlantique SA purchased a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Analog Devices during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd purchased a new stake in Analog Devices during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Analog Devices during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT lifted its position in Analog Devices by 41.4% during the 4th quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 123 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. 86.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Analog Devices news, Director Ray Stata sold 1,416 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $377.01, for a total transaction of $533,846.16. Following the sale, the director directly owned 117,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,239,484.43. The trade was a 1.19% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $389.75, for a total transaction of $3,897,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 137,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,605,435.50. This trade represents a 6.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 102,858 shares of company stock worth $41,672,900 in the last ninety days. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analog Devices Stock Performance

NASDAQ ADI opened at $386.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $188.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.36, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.18. The business's 50 day moving average is $408.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $354.50. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $218.37 and a 12-month high of $445.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.89 by $0.20. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 14.37% and a net margin of 26.01%.The business had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.51 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.85 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analog Devices has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 3.150-3.450 EPS. Research analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 12.41 EPS for the current year.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 2nd were issued a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 2nd. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. Analog Devices's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.38%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on ADI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Analog Devices from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Analog Devices from $400.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $450.00 price objective on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a "market perform" rating and issued a $430.00 price objective on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $510.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-four have given a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Analog Devices has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $440.14.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Analog Devices

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc NASDAQ: ADI is a multinational semiconductor company that designs, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of analog, mixed-signal and digital signal processing integrated circuits. Founded in 1965 by Ray Stata and Matthew Lorber, the company has grown into a leading supplier of components that convert, condition and process real-world signals for electronic systems. Analog Devices is headquartered in Massachusetts and serves customers around the world across multiple end markets.

The company's product lineup includes data converters (ADCs and DACs), amplifiers, power management ICs, radio-frequency (RF) and microwave components, sensors and MEMS devices, signal chain and isolation products, timing and clocking solutions, and embedded processors and software for system-level design.

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