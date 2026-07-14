Go Pro
→ SPCX Warning - and Worst News for Stocks in 50 Years (From TradeSmith) (Ad)tc pixel

Bryn Mawr Trust Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. $ADI

Written by MarketBeat
July 14, 2026
Analog Devices logo with Computer and Technology background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Bryn Mawr Trust Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI - Free Report) by 21.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,713 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 8,304 shares during the period. Bryn Mawr Trust Advisors LLC's holdings in Analog Devices were worth $9,771,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Banque Transatlantique SA purchased a new position in shares of Analog Devices during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Analog Devices during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd purchased a new stake in Analog Devices during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Analog Devices during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT lifted its position in Analog Devices by 41.4% during the 4th quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 123 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. 86.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Analog Devices news, Director Ray Stata sold 1,416 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $377.01, for a total transaction of $533,846.16. Following the sale, the director directly owned 117,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,239,484.43. The trade was a 1.19% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $389.75, for a total transaction of $3,897,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 137,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,605,435.50. This trade represents a 6.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 102,858 shares of company stock worth $41,672,900 in the last ninety days. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analog Devices Stock Performance

NASDAQ ADI opened at $386.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $188.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.36, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.18. The business's 50 day moving average is $408.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $354.50. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $218.37 and a 12-month high of $445.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.89 by $0.20. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 14.37% and a net margin of 26.01%.The business had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.51 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.85 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analog Devices has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 3.150-3.450 EPS. Research analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 12.41 EPS for the current year.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 2nd were issued a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 2nd. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. Analog Devices's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.38%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on ADI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Analog Devices from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Analog Devices from $400.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $450.00 price objective on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a "market perform" rating and issued a $430.00 price objective on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $510.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-four have given a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Analog Devices has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $440.14.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Analog Devices

About Analog Devices

(Free Report)

Analog Devices, Inc NASDAQ: ADI is a multinational semiconductor company that designs, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of analog, mixed-signal and digital signal processing integrated circuits. Founded in 1965 by Ray Stata and Matthew Lorber, the company has grown into a leading supplier of components that convert, condition and process real-world signals for electronic systems. Analog Devices is headquartered in Massachusetts and serves customers around the world across multiple end markets.

The company's product lineup includes data converters (ADCs and DACs), amplifiers, power management ICs, radio-frequency (RF) and microwave components, sensors and MEMS devices, signal chain and isolation products, timing and clocking solutions, and embedded processors and software for system-level design.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Analog Devices Right Now?

Before you consider Analog Devices, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Analog Devices wasn't on the list.

While Analog Devices currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

(Almost) Everything You Need To Know About The EV Market Cover
(Almost) Everything You Need To Know About The EV Market

Looking to profit from the electric vehicle mega-trend? Click the link to see our list of which EV stocks show the most long-term potential.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

SK Hynix’s Nasdaq Listing Could Reset the AI Memory Trade
SK Hynix’s Nasdaq Listing Could Reset the AI Memory Trade
By Thomas Hughes | July 7, 2026
tc pixel
SPCX Warning - and Worst News for Stocks in 50 Years
SPCX Warning - and Worst News for Stocks in 50 Years
From TradeSmith (Ad)
Rocket Lab’s Stock Drop Comes With a Bullish Twist
Rocket Lab’s Stock Drop Comes With a Bullish Twist
By Ryan Hasson | July 10, 2026
AeroVironment Flies Under Wall Street’s Radar Toward a $4 Billion Target
AeroVironment Flies Under Wall Street’s Radar Toward a $4 Billion Target
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | July 10, 2026
3 Rare-Earth ETFs That Help Investors Balance Exposure and Risk
3 Rare-Earth ETFs That Help Investors Balance Exposure and Risk
By Chris Markoch | July 12, 2026
tc pixel
The $5 company SpaceX can’t survive without
The $5 company SpaceX can’t survive without
From Traders Agency (Ad)
A Market Panic Just Discounted the AI Highway's Tollbooth
A Market Panic Just Discounted the AI Highway's Tollbooth
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | July 8, 2026
IQM's Nasdaq Debut Could Change the Quantum Race for D-Wave
IQM's Nasdaq Debut Could Change the Quantum Race for D-Wave
By Nathan Reiff | July 10, 2026

Recent Videos

Small-Cap Boom: 3 Profitable Stocks Under $10 to Buy Now
Small-Cap Boom: 3 Profitable Stocks Under $10 to Buy Now
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
This Energy Shift Will Print Millionaires. 3 Stocks to Get in Early.
This Energy Shift Will Print Millionaires. 3 Stocks to Get in Early.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
Palantir Just Hit a New Low. Then the CEO Dropped This Bombshell.
Palantir Just Hit a New Low. Then the CEO Dropped This Bombshell.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines