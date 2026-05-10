Buck Wealth Strategies LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Johnson & Johnson $JNJ

Buck Wealth Strategies LLC reduced its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ - Free Report) by 66.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,633 shares of the company's stock after selling 5,172 shares during the period. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC's holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $545,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cresta Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. DecisionPoint Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 104.2% in the fourth quarter. DecisionPoint Financial LLC now owns 147 shares of the company's stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 49.0% in the fourth quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 149 shares of the company's stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Family CFO Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 69.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Insider Buying and Selling at Johnson & Johnson
In related news, EVP Vanessa Broadhurst sold 6,197 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.39, for a total transaction of $1,508,287.83. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 23,003 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,598,700.17. This trade represents a 21.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Timothy Schmid sold 1,322 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.66, for a total value of $324,762.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 25,447 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,251,310.02. This represents a 4.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 30,142 shares of company stock valued at $7,360,528. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company's stock.
Johnson & Johnson Price Performance
Shares of NYSE JNJ opened at $221.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $237.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $220.58. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $146.12 and a 1-year high of $251.71. The company has a market cap of $532.41 billion, a PE ratio of 25.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.27.
Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.02. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 32.60% and a net margin of 21.83%.The firm had revenue of $24.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.60 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.77 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Johnson & Johnson has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.450-11.650 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 11.57 EPS for the current year.
Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 26th will be issued a dividend of $1.34 per share. This is a boost from Johnson & Johnson's previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 26th. Johnson & Johnson's dividend payout ratio is 60.12%.
More Johnson & Johnson News
Here are the key news stories impacting Johnson & Johnson this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Erste Group Bank raised its FY2027 earnings estimate for Johnson & Johnson to $12.66 per share from $12.63, reinforcing the view that earnings power remains solid and slightly better than expected. Johnson & Johnson analyst estimate update
- Positive Sentiment: J&J’s cancer business continues to be a growth driver, with reports highlighting Darzalex, Erleada, and newer launches helping oncology sales grow strongly in the latest quarter and supporting the company’s long-term target of $50 billion in cancer sales by 2030. Darzalex, Erleada & New Drugs Keep J&J's Oncology Engine Charged in Q1
- Positive Sentiment: Several articles also pointed to Johnson & Johnson as a favored dividend compounder, which can appeal to income investors looking for stability and long-term payouts. This Dividend Pro Likes Banks, Semi-Equipment Stocks, Altria, and J&J
- Neutral Sentiment: J&J also launched its “Generation Fine” mental health campaign, which is more of a brand and awareness initiative than a direct earnings catalyst, though it underscores continued investment in neuropsychiatry. Johnson & Johnson launches Generation Fine
- Neutral Sentiment: At the same time, recent pipeline commentary was mixed: J&J reported positive progress in some programs, but one mid-stage inflammatory bowel disease candidate did not meet its main endpoint, creating some offsetting uncertainty. Johnson And Johnson Balances Mental Health Push With Mixed Pipeline Outlook
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Weiss Ratings downgraded Johnson & Johnson from a "buy (b+)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Scotiabank reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $265.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $240.00 to $263.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $252.48.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on JNJ
About Johnson & Johnson
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Johnson & Johnson is a multinational healthcare company headquartered in New Brunswick, New Jersey, that develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of products across pharmaceuticals, medical devices and previously consumer health. Founded in 1886 by the Johnson family, the company has grown into a global healthcare organization with operations and sales in many countries around the world.
The company's pharmaceuticals business, organized largely under its Janssen research and development organization, focuses on prescription medicines across therapeutic areas such as immunology, infectious disease, oncology and neuroscience.
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