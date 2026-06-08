Buckle, Inc. (The) $BKE Shares Purchased by BNP Paribas Financial Markets

BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in Buckle, Inc. (The) (NYSE:BKE - Free Report) by 49.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 230,810 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 76,832 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets owned about 0.45% of Buckle worth $12,330,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

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Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKE. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Buckle during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,736,000. Intech Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Buckle by 172.3% during the 4th quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 134,849 shares of the company's stock valued at $7,204,000 after acquiring an additional 85,330 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Buckle by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 902,590 shares of the company's stock valued at $48,223,000 after acquiring an additional 4,462 shares during the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Buckle by 51.6% during the 4th quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 702 shares of the company's stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Buckle by 83.0% during the 4th quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,777 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,003,000 after acquiring an additional 8,517 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.93% of the company's stock.

Insider Activity at Buckle

In related news, SVP Michelle Hoffman sold 16,200 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.80, for a total transaction of $887,760.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 29,682 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,626,573.60. This represents a 35.31% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kari G. Smith sold 30,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.57, for a total value of $1,637,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 83,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,573,729.98. This represents a 26.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 126,200 shares of company stock worth $6,517,932. Corporate insiders own 39.80% of the company's stock.

Buckle Stock Down 0.3%

NYSE BKE opened at $44.69 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 10.25 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $51.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.55. Buckle, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.39 and a fifty-two week high of $61.69.

Buckle (NYSE:BKE - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 29th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $288.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $287.68 million. Buckle had a return on equity of 47.35% and a net margin of 16.85%.The business's revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 EPS.

Buckle Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 15th. Buckle's dividend payout ratio is currently 32.11%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BKE shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Buckle from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, April 4th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Buckle from $52.00 to $47.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Buckle from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Buckle presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $47.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Buckle

Buckle Profile

Buckle, Inc is a retailer specializing in casual apparel, footwear and accessories for young men and women. The company is known for its denim-focused collections, offering both private-label lines and curated brand-name merchandise. Its product assortment includes jeans, tops, outerwear, shoes and a variety of accessories such as belts, jewelry and handbags, all aimed at blending contemporary style with everyday comfort.

Founded in 1948 in Kearney, Nebraska, Buckle began as a single clothing store and has since expanded into a nationwide chain.

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