Builders FirstSource, Inc. $BLDR Shares Sold by Natixis Advisors LLC

Natixis Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR - Free Report) by 58.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,348 shares of the company's stock after selling 42,041 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC's holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $3,020,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its stake in Builders FirstSource by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 5,100 shares of the company's stock valued at $525,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Builders FirstSource by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 47,537 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,891,000 after acquiring an additional 1,649 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc lifted its stake in Builders FirstSource by 114.4% during the 4th quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 4,537 shares of the company's stock valued at $467,000 after acquiring an additional 2,421 shares during the period. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Builders FirstSource during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $635,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Builders FirstSource during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $109,269,000. 95.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Transactions at Builders FirstSource

In other Builders FirstSource news, Director Paul S. Levy bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $87.73 per share, with a total value of $4,386,500.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 1,727,191 shares in the company, valued at $151,526,466.43. This trade represents a 2.98% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Builders FirstSource Price Performance

Builders FirstSource stock opened at $77.55 on Wednesday. The company's fifty day moving average price is $79.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.63. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.10 and a 1 year high of $151.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.76.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.17 billion. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 1.97%.Builders FirstSource's revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.51 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Builders FirstSource announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, April 30th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 5.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company's leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $100.00 to $93.00 and set a "market perform" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 4th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $145.00 to $100.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Raymond James Financial dropped their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $140.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $125.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $111.00 to $84.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $101.88.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Builders FirstSource

Builders FirstSource Profile

Builders FirstSource, Inc is a leading supplier of structural and value-added building products and services to professional contractors, homebuilders and remodelers. The company provides a comprehensive range of materials and prefabricated components that support all phases of residential construction, from site development and framing to finishing and installation.

The company's core offerings include lumber and lumber sheet goods, windows and doors, millwork, roofing and siding, and engineered wood products such as roof and floor trusses.

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