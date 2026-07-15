Go Pro
→ Trump's New Dollar (From Porter & Company) (Ad)tc pixel

Builders FirstSource, Inc. $BLDR Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc.

Written by MarketBeat
July 15, 2026
Builders FirstSource logo with Retail/Wholesale background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. cut its stake in Builders FirstSource by 13.4% in the first quarter, selling 32,417 shares and leaving it with 209,993 shares valued at about $17.3 million.
  • Builders FirstSource shares were up 2.3% to $75.17, but the stock remains well below its 52-week high of $151.03. The company’s market cap is about $8.08 billion.
  • The company missed earnings expectations in its latest quarter, reporting $0.27 EPS versus the expected $0.39, though revenue came in above estimates at $3.29 billion. Management also authorized a $500 million share repurchase plan, and analysts currently rate the stock a consensus Hold with a target price of $101.45.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Builders FirstSource.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. lowered its holdings in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR - Free Report) by 13.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 209,993 shares of the company's stock after selling 32,417 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. owned about 0.19% of Builders FirstSource worth $17,289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BLDR. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 95,800 shares of the company's stock worth $9,857,000 after acquiring an additional 14,000 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 46.3% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 60,242 shares of the company's stock worth $6,198,000 after purchasing an additional 19,062 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 238,867 shares of the company's stock worth $24,993,000 after purchasing an additional 22,270 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Builders FirstSource by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,872,708 shares of the company's stock worth $192,683,000 after purchasing an additional 221,641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in Builders FirstSource by 44.7% in the fourth quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. now owns 48,072 shares of the company's stock worth $4,946,000 after purchasing an additional 14,856 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.53% of the company's stock.

Builders FirstSource Stock Up 2.3%

Shares of Builders FirstSource stock opened at $75.17 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.80, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.42. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.10 and a twelve month high of $151.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $77.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.96.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.12). Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 1.97%.The company had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.51 earnings per share. Builders FirstSource's quarterly revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Builders FirstSource declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, April 30th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 5.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company's leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings upgraded Builders FirstSource from a "sell (d)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Builders FirstSource from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Builders FirstSource from $102.00 to $81.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $125.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $100.00 to $91.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Monday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $101.45.

Read Our Latest Report on BLDR

Builders FirstSource Profile

(Free Report)

Builders FirstSource, Inc is a leading supplier of structural and value-added building products and services to professional contractors, homebuilders and remodelers. The company provides a comprehensive range of materials and prefabricated components that support all phases of residential construction, from site development and framing to finishing and installation.

The company's core offerings include lumber and lumber sheet goods, windows and doors, millwork, roofing and siding, and engineered wood products such as roof and floor trusses.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Builders FirstSource Right Now?

Before you consider Builders FirstSource, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Builders FirstSource wasn't on the list.

While Builders FirstSource currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

The Infrastructure's Backbone: 10 Stocks Powering the AI Buildout Cover
The Infrastructure's Backbone: 10 Stocks Powering the AI Buildout

The AI boom extends far beyond the biggest tech names. Discover 10 companies supplying the memory, storage, networking, semiconductor manufacturing, and power infrastructure that make AI possible. Learn where the next wave of AI investment opportunities may emerge—and the key risks investors should watch as the global AI buildout accelerates.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

Rocket Lab’s Stock Drop Comes With a Bullish Twist
Rocket Lab’s Stock Drop Comes With a Bullish Twist
By Ryan Hasson | July 10, 2026
tc pixel
A letter from Shannon Stansberry
A letter from Shannon Stansberry
From Porter & Company (Ad)
AeroVironment Flies Under Wall Street’s Radar Toward a $4 Billion Target
AeroVironment Flies Under Wall Street’s Radar Toward a $4 Billion Target
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | July 10, 2026
3 Rare-Earth ETFs That Help Investors Balance Exposure and Risk
3 Rare-Earth ETFs That Help Investors Balance Exposure and Risk
By Chris Markoch | July 12, 2026
A Market Panic Just Discounted the AI Highway's Tollbooth
A Market Panic Just Discounted the AI Highway's Tollbooth
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | July 8, 2026
tc pixel
Your book attached
Your book attached
From Profits Run (Ad)
IQM's Nasdaq Debut Could Change the Quantum Race for D-Wave
IQM's Nasdaq Debut Could Change the Quantum Race for D-Wave
By Nathan Reiff | July 10, 2026
PriceSmart Stock Eyes $220 as Chile Expansion Fuels Growth
PriceSmart Stock Eyes $220 as Chile Expansion Fuels Growth
By Thomas Hughes | July 9, 2026

Recent Videos

Get READY. Earnings Season Is About to Get Volatile.
Get READY. Earnings Season Is About to Get Volatile.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
Don’t Buy the Dip Until You Watch This
Don’t Buy the Dip Until You Watch This
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
Small-Cap Boom: 3 Profitable Stocks Under $10 to Buy Now
Small-Cap Boom: 3 Profitable Stocks Under $10 to Buy Now
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines