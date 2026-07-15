Builders FirstSource, Inc. $BLDR Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. lowered its holdings in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR - Free Report) by 13.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 209,993 shares of the company's stock after selling 32,417 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. owned about 0.19% of Builders FirstSource worth $17,289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BLDR. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 95,800 shares of the company's stock worth $9,857,000 after acquiring an additional 14,000 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 46.3% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 60,242 shares of the company's stock worth $6,198,000 after purchasing an additional 19,062 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 238,867 shares of the company's stock worth $24,993,000 after purchasing an additional 22,270 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Builders FirstSource by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,872,708 shares of the company's stock worth $192,683,000 after purchasing an additional 221,641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in Builders FirstSource by 44.7% in the fourth quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. now owns 48,072 shares of the company's stock worth $4,946,000 after purchasing an additional 14,856 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.53% of the company's stock.

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Builders FirstSource Stock Up 2.3%

Shares of Builders FirstSource stock opened at $75.17 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.80, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.42. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.10 and a twelve month high of $151.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $77.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.96.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.12). Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 1.97%.The company had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.51 earnings per share. Builders FirstSource's quarterly revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Builders FirstSource declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, April 30th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 5.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company's leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings upgraded Builders FirstSource from a "sell (d)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Builders FirstSource from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Builders FirstSource from $102.00 to $81.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $125.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $100.00 to $91.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Monday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $101.45.

Read Our Latest Report on BLDR

Builders FirstSource Profile

Builders FirstSource, Inc is a leading supplier of structural and value-added building products and services to professional contractors, homebuilders and remodelers. The company provides a comprehensive range of materials and prefabricated components that support all phases of residential construction, from site development and framing to finishing and installation.

The company's core offerings include lumber and lumber sheet goods, windows and doors, millwork, roofing and siding, and engineered wood products such as roof and floor trusses.

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