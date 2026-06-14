Bullseye Asset Management LLC Invests $1.98 Million in AeroVironment, Inc. $AVAV

Bullseye Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 8,200 shares of the aerospace company's stock, valued at approximately $1,984,000.

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Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AVAV. AlphaQuest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AeroVironment during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tema Etfs LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AeroVironment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AeroVironment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. KERR FINANCIAL PLANNING Corp bought a new position in AeroVironment during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co bought a new position in AeroVironment during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.38% of the company's stock.

AeroVironment News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting AeroVironment this week:

AeroVironment Stock Performance

Shares of AVAV opened at $170.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 4.54 and a current ratio of 5.51. AeroVironment, Inc. has a twelve month low of $156.00 and a twelve month high of $417.86. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $184.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $234.94. The firm has a market cap of $8.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.30, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.35.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d)" rating on shares of AeroVironment in a research note on Monday, June 8th. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of AeroVironment from $415.00 to $330.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of AeroVironment from $260.00 to $235.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of AeroVironment from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of AeroVironment from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $318.78.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other AeroVironment news, CAO Brian Charles Shackley sold 200 shares of AeroVironment stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.52, for a total value of $42,504.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 5,794 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,231,340.88. The trade was a 3.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen F. Page sold 250 shares of AeroVironment stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.52, for a total transaction of $53,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 49,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,573,082.52. The trade was a 0.50% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 950 shares of company stock worth $185,534. Insiders own 0.81% of the company's stock.

AeroVironment Company Profile

AeroVironment, Inc NASDAQ: AVAV is a technology company specializing in unmanned aerial systems (UAS), tactical missiles and precision loitering munitions, electric vehicle charging and scalable energy systems. Headquartered in Monrovia, California, the company develops solutions for defense, public safety and commercial markets. Their offerings include small UAS for intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, as well as advanced weapons systems designed to meet the needs of modern military operations.

The company's unmanned aerial systems portfolio features platforms such as the Raven, Puma and Switchblade series, which are deployed by the U.S.

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