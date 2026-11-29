Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG - Free Report) by 1,586.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 384,298 shares of the basic materials company's stock after purchasing an additional 361,506 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC owned 0.20% of Bunge Global worth $41,101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Bunge Global by 546.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 90,566,432 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $9,516,070,000 after purchasing an additional 76,557,090 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Bunge Global during the second quarter worth $266,653,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in Bunge Global by 638.8% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,071,356 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $217,777,000 after buying an additional 1,790,978 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Bunge Global by 7,555.5% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,926,804 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $202,204,000 after buying an additional 1,901,635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in Bunge Global by 1,391.9% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 1,751,391 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $183,976,000 after buying an additional 1,634,000 shares during the last quarter. 86.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BG has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Bunge Global from $140.00 to $139.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 12th. Weiss Ratings lowered Bunge Global from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Bunge Global from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Zacks Research cut shares of Bunge Global from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Bunge Global in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $132.38.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on BG

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Bunge Global news, Director Mark N. Zenuk bought 2,500 shares of Bunge Global stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $91.98 per share, for a total transaction of $229,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 9,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at $827,820. This trade represents a 38.46% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Christopher Mahoney purchased 5,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $92.29 per share, for a total transaction of $461,450.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 27,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,522,285.70. The trade was a 22.39% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders acquired 15,000 shares of company stock worth $1,391,600 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company's stock.

Bunge Global Stock Up 3.7%

BG stock opened at $91.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.56 billion, a PE ratio of 15.36 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.50. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $101.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $115.31. Bunge Global SA has a one year low of $83.60 and a one year high of $134.87.

Bunge Global (NYSE:BG - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $23.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.28 billion. Bunge Global had a return on equity of 9.34% and a net margin of 1.24%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.27 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Bunge Global SA will post 9.63 EPS for the current year.

About Bunge Global

Bunge Global is an agribusiness and food company that connects farmers with customers around the world. Its activities span the agricultural supply chain, including sourcing, storing, transporting, processing and distributing crops and other agricultural commodities. The company processes oilseeds such as soybeans and canola into vegetable oils and protein meals used in food, animal feed and other products. It also handles grains and supplies food ingredients and agricultural products for customers in food manufacturing, feed and biofuel markets.

See Also

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