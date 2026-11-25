Pathstone Holdings LLC grew its stake in Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG - Free Report) by 7,300.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,264,763 shares of the basic materials company's stock after acquiring an additional 1,247,673 shares during the quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC owned about 0.66% of Bunge Global worth $132,723,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Bunge Global by 546.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 90,566,432 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $9,516,070,000 after purchasing an additional 76,557,090 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Bunge Global during the second quarter valued at about $266,653,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in Bunge Global by 638.8% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,071,356 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $217,777,000 after purchasing an additional 1,790,978 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Bunge Global by 7,555.5% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,926,804 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $202,204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,901,635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in Bunge Global by 1,391.9% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 1,751,391 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $183,976,000 after purchasing an additional 1,634,000 shares during the last quarter. 86.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on BG. BMO Capital Markets reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Bunge Global in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Bunge Global from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Bunge Global from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Bunge Global from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Bunge Global from $140.00 to $139.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Bunge Global currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $132.38.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on BG

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Christopher Mahoney acquired 5,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $92.29 per share, for a total transaction of $461,450.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 27,330 shares in the company, valued at $2,522,285.70. The trade was a 22.39% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company's stock.

Bunge Global Stock Down 8.8%

Bunge Global stock opened at $83.91 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 0.70. Bunge Global SA has a 1-year low of $83.61 and a 1-year high of $134.87. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $103.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $115.58.

Bunge Global (NYSE:BG - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.15. Bunge Global had a return on equity of 9.34% and a net margin of 1.24%. The firm had revenue of $23.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.27 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Bunge Global SA will post 9.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Key Stories Impacting Bunge Global

Here are a few of the latest stories about BG:

Positive Sentiment: Director Christopher Mahoney recently bought 12,500 shares in two transactions for about $1.16 million combined. The purchases may signal confidence, though they preceded the latest decline. Director purchase report

Director Christopher Mahoney recently bought 12,500 shares in two transactions for about $1.16 million combined. The purchases may signal confidence, though they preceded the latest decline. Neutral Sentiment: Bunge amended its articles of association following a share-capital reduction related to canceled repurchased shares; the filing was described as administrative rather than a clear negative catalyst. Share-capital filing report

Bunge amended its articles of association following a share-capital reduction related to canceled repurchased shares; the filing was described as administrative rather than a clear negative catalyst. Negative Sentiment: Investors may be reassessing Bunge’s margin outlook: its latest guidance anticipated somewhat weaker results in some processing and specialty-ingredients businesses, while capital spending was trending toward the high end of its range and net interest expense was expected to rise. The company maintained its full-year adjusted EPS outlook, and reports cited sector weakness as a possible contributor to the selloff. Market-move analysis

About Bunge Global

Bunge Global is an agribusiness and food company that connects farmers with customers around the world. Its activities include sourcing, storing, transporting and processing agricultural commodities, particularly oilseeds and grains. The company produces vegetable oils, protein meals, specialty fats and other ingredients used in food, animal feed and renewable fuel markets. It also provides grain and oilseed merchandising and related supply-chain services. Founded in 1818, Bunge expanded from its European origins into a global business.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG - Free Report).

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