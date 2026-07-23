Burford Capital Limited $BUR Shares Sold by Sycale Advisors NY LLC

Sycale Advisors NY LLC reduced its position in shares of Burford Capital Limited (NYSE:BUR - Free Report) by 75.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 204,900 shares of the company's stock after selling 625,476 shares during the quarter. Burford Capital accounts for approximately 0.5% of Sycale Advisors NY LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Sycale Advisors NY LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Burford Capital worth $926,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd raised its holdings in Burford Capital by 31.1% in the 4th quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd now owns 12,051,544 shares of the company's stock worth $107,500,000 after purchasing an additional 2,859,722 shares during the period. Greenlea Lane Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Burford Capital by 325.4% in the second quarter. Greenlea Lane Capital Management LLC now owns 3,362,322 shares of the company's stock valued at $45,724,000 after purchasing an additional 2,571,917 shares during the period. Langdon Equity Partners acquired a new stake in Burford Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $19,661,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Burford Capital by 24.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,779,231 shares of the company's stock valued at $60,471,000 after buying an additional 1,346,663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Burford Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,316,000.

Get Burford Capital alerts: Sign Up

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on BUR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Burford Capital from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 11th. B. Riley Financial reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Burford Capital in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Burford Capital from $4.75 to $5.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Burford Capital from a "sell" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Saturday, May 16th. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Burford Capital from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $9.33.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on BUR

Burford Capital Price Performance

Shares of Burford Capital stock opened at $4.17 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.38. Burford Capital Limited has a 12 month low of $3.59 and a 12 month high of $14.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $914.62 million, a P/E ratio of -0.57, a PEG ratio of 0.05 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 13.72 and a quick ratio of 13.72.

About Burford Capital

Burford Capital NYSE: BUR is a leading global finance firm that specializes in litigation and arbitration funding, risk management, and asset recovery. The company provides capital to law firms and corporate clients to finance legal fees and associated costs in commercial disputes. In exchange for funding, Burford shares in any awards or settlements, enabling clients to pursue meritorious claims without bearing upfront legal expenses.

Founded in 2009 by Christopher Bogart, Burford was among the first firms to establish a dedicated litigation finance business.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Burford Capital, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Burford Capital wasn't on the list.

While Burford Capital currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here