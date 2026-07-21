Burling Wealth Partners LLC Acquires New Holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. $MRSH

Burling Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MRSH - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 17,292 shares of the financial services provider's stock, valued at approximately $2,999,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the second quarter worth $29,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. SHP Wealth Management purchased a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. KERR FINANCIAL PLANNING Corp bought a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. 87.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MRSH. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 6th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $210.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $203.00 to $178.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $200.81.

View Our Latest Report on Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Companies Stock Performance

NYSE MRSH opened at $181.82 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $156.60 and a 12 month high of $213.80. The company has a market cap of $87.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.73, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.61.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.99 per share. This is a positive change from Marsh & McLennan Companies's previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 23rd. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.2%. Marsh & McLennan Companies's dividend payout ratio is presently 45.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO John Q. Doyle sold 16,656 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.71, for a total value of $2,693,441.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 116,811 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $18,889,506.81. This represents a 12.48% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company's stock.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies NYSE: MMC is a global professional services firm headquartered in New York City that provides advice and solutions in the areas of risk, strategy and people. Founded in 1905, the company has grown into a diversified group of businesses focused on insurance brokerage and risk management, reinsurance, human capital and investment consulting, and management consulting. Its long history and scale position it as a prominent adviser to corporations, governments and other institutions seeking to manage risk and optimize human and financial capital.

The firm operates through several well-known subsidiaries and business units that specialize in distinct services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MRSH - Free Report).

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