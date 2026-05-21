Burling Wealth Partners LLC Buys 12,108 Shares of O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. $ORLY

Burling Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY - Free Report) by 107.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,387 shares of the specialty retailer's stock after acquiring an additional 12,108 shares during the period. Burling Wealth Partners LLC's holdings in O'Reilly Automotive were worth $2,133,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of O'Reilly Automotive by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 79,730,143 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $7,272,186,000 after acquiring an additional 458,613 shares in the last quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of O'Reilly Automotive by 989.3% in the 2nd quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC now owns 9,410,714 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $848,188,000 after acquiring an additional 8,546,804 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of O'Reilly Automotive by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,003,704 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $730,018,000 after acquiring an additional 89,179 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of O'Reilly Automotive by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 7,241,385 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $780,694,000 after acquiring an additional 1,290,579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of O'Reilly Automotive by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,675,675 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $611,895,000 after acquiring an additional 270,212 shares in the last quarter. 85.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

ORLY has been the subject of several recent research reports. DA Davidson boosted their price target on O'Reilly Automotive from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Evercore restated an "outperform" rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of O'Reilly Automotive in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an "outperform" rating on shares of O'Reilly Automotive in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Roth Mkm restated a "buy" rating and set a $109.00 target price on shares of O'Reilly Automotive in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, TD Cowen restated a "buy" rating and set a $117.00 target price (up from $115.00) on shares of O'Reilly Automotive in a research note on Friday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, O'Reilly Automotive currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $112.25.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ORLY

O'Reilly Automotive Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of ORLY opened at $92.22 on Thursday. O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 52 week low of $86.77 and a 52 week high of $108.71. The company has a market capitalization of $76.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.14, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.58. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $92.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.27.

O'Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The specialty retailer reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.03. O'Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 263.22% and a net margin of 14.30%.The firm had revenue of $4.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $9.35 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. O'Reilly Automotive has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.150-3.250 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at O'Reilly Automotive

In other news, Director John Raymond Murphy sold 2,595 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.67, for a total value of $230,098.65. Following the sale, the director owned 4,000 shares in the company, valued at $354,680. This represents a 39.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brad W. Beckham sold 13,635 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $1,295,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 12,250 shares in the company, valued at $1,163,750. The trade was a 52.68% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 19,930 shares of company stock worth $1,875,444 over the last quarter. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About O'Reilly Automotive

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc is a leading retailer and distributor in the automotive aftermarket, supplying parts, tools, supplies and accessories for both professional service providers and do‑it‑yourself (DIY) customers. The company's product assortment covers replacement parts, maintenance items, performance parts, collision components and shop equipment, complemented by diagnostic tools, batteries, chemicals and consumables. O'Reilly serves customers through company-operated retail stores, commercial sales programs for repair shops and maintenance fleets, and digital channels that support parts lookup, ordering and fulfillment.

The company operates a broad supply chain that includes regional distribution centers to support rapid replenishment of store inventory and commercial deliveries.

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