Burling Wealth Partners LLC Buys 124,884 Shares of StandardAero, Inc. $SARO

Burling Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of StandardAero, Inc. (NYSE:SARO - Free Report) by 544.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 147,832 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 124,884 shares during the period. Burling Wealth Partners LLC's holdings in StandardAero were worth $3,819,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SARO. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of StandardAero by 2,121.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,336,831 shares of the company's stock valued at $34,513,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276,647 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in StandardAero by 40.2% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 7,416 shares of the company's stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 2,128 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in StandardAero by 33.9% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 390,100 shares of the company's stock valued at $10,076,000 after buying an additional 98,700 shares in the last quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC grew its holdings in StandardAero by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC now owns 294,397 shares of the company's stock valued at $7,604,000 after buying an additional 2,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in StandardAero by 54.6% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,798,854 shares of the company's stock worth $123,953,000 after buying an additional 1,695,187 shares during the period.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SARO. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their target price on StandardAero from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 1st. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of StandardAero from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $39.00 price target on shares of StandardAero in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of StandardAero from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Sunday, May 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of StandardAero from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and cut their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, StandardAero presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $34.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on StandardAero

StandardAero Price Performance

StandardAero stock opened at $26.60 on Tuesday. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $27.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.17. StandardAero, Inc. has a one year low of $23.83 and a one year high of $34.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market cap of $8.84 billion, a PE ratio of 30.23 and a beta of 0.91.

StandardAero (NYSE:SARO - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.49 billion. StandardAero had a return on equity of 12.36% and a net margin of 4.71%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. StandardAero has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.400-1.500 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that StandardAero, Inc. will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at StandardAero

In related news, CEO Russell Wayne Ford sold 40,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.44, for a total value of $1,217,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 486,955 shares of the company's stock, valued at $14,822,910.20. The trade was a 7.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 2.10% of the company's stock.

StandardAero Company Profile

StandardAero is a global aerospace maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) provider specializing in gas turbine engines, auxiliary power units (APUs), airframe components and oil & gas rotating equipment. The company offers a full suite of technical services including engine repair and overhaul, component repair, accessory maintenance, parts manufacturing and on-site field support. Its customer base spans commercial airlines, business and general aviation operators, regional carriers, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and defense organizations.

With roots dating back to 1911, StandardAero has grown through strategic acquisitions and organic expansion to become one of the largest independent MRO providers in the industry.

Further Reading

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