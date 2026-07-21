Burling Wealth Partners LLC Buys 13,469 Shares of O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. $ORLY

Burling Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY - Free Report) by 57.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,856 shares of the specialty retailer's stock after buying an additional 13,469 shares during the period. Burling Wealth Partners LLC's holdings in O'Reilly Automotive were worth $3,402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ORLY. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of O'Reilly Automotive during the 4th quarter valued at $1,134,311,000. Akre Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in O'Reilly Automotive by 989.3% in the 2nd quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC now owns 9,410,714 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $848,188,000 after purchasing an additional 8,546,804 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in O'Reilly Automotive by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 14,755,276 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $1,345,829,000 after purchasing an additional 2,964,945 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in O'Reilly Automotive by 1,316.5% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,027,830 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $272,871,000 after purchasing an additional 2,814,071 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of O'Reilly Automotive by 1,277.3% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 2,346,977 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $211,533,000 after purchasing an additional 2,176,568 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.00% of the company's stock.

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O'Reilly Automotive Trading Down 1.8%

Shares of ORLY stock opened at $84.53 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $70.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.62, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $88.63 and a 200-day moving average of $91.85. O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.59 and a 1-year high of $108.71.

O'Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The specialty retailer reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.03. O'Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 263.22% and a net margin of 14.30%.The company had revenue of $4.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $9.35 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. O'Reilly Automotive has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.150-3.250 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ORLY shares. TD Cowen restated a "buy" rating and set a $117.00 price target (up from $115.00) on shares of O'Reilly Automotive in a report on Friday, May 1st. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of O'Reilly Automotive from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an "overweight" rating and set a $110.00 target price (up from $105.00) on shares of O'Reilly Automotive in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley reissued an "overweight" rating and set a $112.00 target price on shares of O'Reilly Automotive in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada restated an "outperform" rating on shares of O'Reilly Automotive in a research report on Friday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, O'Reilly Automotive presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $110.70.

View Our Latest Report on ORLY

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Robert Allen Dumas sold 84,600 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.60, for a total value of $7,833,960.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 1,782 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $165,013.20. This represents a 97.94% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brad W. Beckham sold 13,635 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $1,295,325.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 12,250 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,163,750. This trade represents a 52.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 105,730 shares of company stock worth $9,815,388. 0.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

O'Reilly Automotive Company Profile

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc is a leading retailer and distributor in the automotive aftermarket, supplying parts, tools, supplies and accessories for both professional service providers and do‑it‑yourself (DIY) customers. The company's product assortment covers replacement parts, maintenance items, performance parts, collision components and shop equipment, complemented by diagnostic tools, batteries, chemicals and consumables. O'Reilly serves customers through company-operated retail stores, commercial sales programs for repair shops and maintenance fleets, and digital channels that support parts lookup, ordering and fulfillment.

The company operates a broad supply chain that includes regional distribution centers to support rapid replenishment of store inventory and commercial deliveries.

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