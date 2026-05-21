Burling Wealth Partners LLC Increases Stake in Eaton Corporation, PLC $ETN

Burling Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Eaton Corporation, PLC (NYSE:ETN - Free Report) by 63.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,296 shares of the industrial products company's stock after buying an additional 4,366 shares during the period. Burling Wealth Partners LLC's holdings in Eaton were worth $3,598,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fayez Sarofim & Co boosted its holdings in shares of Eaton by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co now owns 1,256,177 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $474,444,000 after buying an additional 40,792 shares in the last quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in Eaton by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 515,587 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $192,958,000 after buying an additional 16,422 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Eaton by 438.9% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 364,877 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $116,217,000 after buying an additional 297,166 shares during the last quarter. PFA Pension Forsikringsaktieselskab acquired a new position in shares of Eaton in the 4th quarter valued at $97,989,000. Finally, Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eaton by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 238,030 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $75,815,000 after purchasing an additional 19,958 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.97% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on ETN. Evercore set a $453.00 target price on shares of Eaton in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Eaton in a report on Monday, March 16th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $430.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on shares of Eaton from $457.00 to $484.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Eaton from $350.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Eaton from $464.00 to $471.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $420.95.

Get Our Latest Report on ETN

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Peter Denk sold 2,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $417.94, for a total transaction of $835,880.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 7,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,968,209.88. This represents a 21.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Heath B. Monesmith sold 18,367 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.11, for a total transaction of $7,514,123.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 49,822 shares in the company, valued at $20,382,678.42. This represents a 26.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 20,861 shares of company stock valued at $8,550,498 over the last three months. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Eaton Trading Up 2.2%

NYSE ETN opened at $379.91 on Thursday. The firm's 50-day moving average is $386.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $362.04. Eaton Corporation, PLC has a 12 month low of $311.90 and a 12 month high of $435.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.14, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.24.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.73 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $7.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $7.14 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 13.99% and a return on equity of 24.72%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.72 earnings per share. Eaton has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 3.000-3.100 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 13.050-13.500 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eaton Corporation, PLC will post 13.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Eaton Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 8th. Eaton's dividend payout ratio is presently 43.01%.

Key Headlines Impacting Eaton

Here are the key news stories impacting Eaton this week:

Positive Sentiment: Investor commentary highlighted Eaton as a beneficiary of AI’s “grid-to-chip” power needs, pointing to record first-quarter sales, strong organic growth, and record Electrical Americas revenue tied to electrification demand. Why Eaton (ETN) Is Benefiting From AI’s Grid-to-Chip Power Demands

Investor commentary highlighted Eaton as a beneficiary of AI’s “grid-to-chip” power needs, pointing to record first-quarter sales, strong organic growth, and record Electrical Americas revenue tied to electrification demand. Positive Sentiment: One research update nudged Eaton’s Q4 2026 EPS estimate higher, which reinforces expectations for continued earnings strength.

One research update nudged Eaton’s Q4 2026 EPS estimate higher, which reinforces expectations for continued earnings strength. Positive Sentiment: Another item described TCW’s concentrated growth fund maintaining conviction in Eaton, suggesting institutional investors still see upside in the stock. Here’s Why TCW Concentrated Large Cap Growth Fund Maintains Conviction in Eaton Corporation plc (ETN)

Another item described TCW’s concentrated growth fund maintaining conviction in Eaton, suggesting institutional investors still see upside in the stock. Neutral Sentiment: Other analyst notes were mostly small adjustments, including minor cuts to some near-term and longer-term EPS estimates, indicating a broadly stable but not uniformly bullish outlook.

Other analyst notes were mostly small adjustments, including minor cuts to some near-term and longer-term EPS estimates, indicating a broadly stable but not uniformly bullish outlook. Neutral Sentiment: A Globe and Mail roundup of analyst views on industrial-goods companies included Eaton, but did not add a major new catalyst. Analysts Offer Insights on Industrial Goods Companies: ALS (OtherCPBLF), Electro Optic Systems Holdings Limited (OtherEOPSF) and Eaton (ETN)

About Eaton

Eaton NYSE: ETN is a diversified power management company that designs, manufactures and distributes products and systems to manage electrical, hydraulic and mechanical power. The company's offerings are used to improve energy efficiency, reliability and safety across a wide range of applications, with core capabilities in electrical distribution and control, industrial hydraulics and aerospace systems.

Its product portfolio includes switchgear, circuit breakers, transformers, power distribution units, uninterruptible power supplies and surge protection devices for electrical infrastructure, along with hydraulic pumps, valves and filtration systems for industrial and mobile equipment.

See Also

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