Burling Wealth Partners LLC Invests $2.37 Million in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. $MPWR

Burling Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,165 shares of the semiconductor company's stock, valued at approximately $2,367,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp boosted its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,180,419 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $1,979,610,000 after acquiring an additional 45,715 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 3,719.6% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,047,173 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $1,855,476,000 after acquiring an additional 1,993,576 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,691,394 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $1,533,013,000 after acquiring an additional 117,596 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 25.9% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,434,689 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $1,300,345,000 after purchasing an additional 295,556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,382,280 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $1,248,436,000 after purchasing an additional 44,583 shares in the last quarter. 93.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MPWR shares. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $1,500.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $1,300.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Weiss Ratings upgraded Monolithic Power Systems from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $1,300.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $1,700.00 target price on Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Friday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Monolithic Power Systems currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $1,585.83.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Monolithic Power Systems

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Maurice Sciammas sold 12,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,561.40, for a total value of $18,736,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 166,644 shares of the company's stock, valued at $260,197,941.60. This represents a 6.72% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Deming Xiao sold 30,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,654.55, for a total value of $49,636,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 205,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $340,769,463.45. This trade represents a 12.71% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 69,370 shares of company stock valued at $112,702,503 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company's stock.

Monolithic Power Systems Price Performance

Shares of MPWR stock opened at $1,328.80 on Tuesday. The firm's 50-day moving average is $1,479.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,291.55. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $702.32 and a 12 month high of $1,714.09. The company has a market capitalization of $65.28 billion, a PE ratio of 95.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.71.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The semiconductor company reported $5.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.90 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $804.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $781.93 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 22.84% and a return on equity of 19.58%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.04 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 20.26 EPS for the current year.

Monolithic Power Systems Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th were issued a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. Monolithic Power Systems's dividend payout ratio is currently 57.68%.

About Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems NASDAQ: MPWR is a fabless semiconductor company that designs and supplies high-performance power management solutions for a broad range of electronic systems. Founded in 1997 and headquartered in Kirkland, Washington, the company focuses on analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits that convert, regulate and monitor electrical power with an emphasis on efficiency, integration and power density.

MPS's product portfolio includes DC‑DC switching regulators, power modules, power management ICs (PMICs), LED drivers, battery-management ICs, motor drivers, and AC‑DC power solutions.

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