Burling Wealth Partners LLC Sells 8,110 Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. $ROP

Burling Wealth Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROP - Free Report) by 82.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,770 shares of the industrial products company's stock after selling 8,110 shares during the period. Burling Wealth Partners LLC's holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $626,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

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Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Empire Life Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 38.5% in the 4th quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. now owns 45,517 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $20,261,000 after purchasing an additional 12,645 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Roper Technologies by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,477,100 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $5,553,932,000 after buying an additional 1,384,656 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in Roper Technologies by 31.6% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 444,950 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $198,061,000 after buying an additional 106,902 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 726.0% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 408,775 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $181,958,000 after acquiring an additional 359,286 shares during the period. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 94.7% in the fourth quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 9,519 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $4,229,000 after acquiring an additional 4,629 shares during the period. 93.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ROP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on Roper Technologies from $393.00 to $407.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Zacks Research lowered Roper Technologies from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Roper Technologies from $530.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Roper Technologies in a research report on Friday, July 10th. They set a "market perform" rating and a $393.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $467.12.

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Roper Technologies Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of ROP stock opened at $362.84 on Tuesday. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $305.96 and a fifty-two week high of $566.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.53. The stock's fifty day moving average is $337.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $356.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.66, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.76.

Roper Technologies (NASDAQ:ROP - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $5.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $4.97 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 21.12% and a return on equity of 11.16%. Roper Technologies's quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.78 EPS. Roper Technologies has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 5.250-5.30 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 21.800-22.050 EPS. Research analysts expect that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 21.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Roper Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 8th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 8th. Roper Technologies's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.74%.

Roper Technologies Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc NASDAQ: ROP is a diversified technology company that acquires and manages businesses delivering specialized software, engineered products and data-driven analytics to niche markets. Its subsidiaries develop enterprise and cloud-based software, scientific and analytical instruments, industrial and medical devices, and other applied technologies designed to solve specific operational, regulatory and commercial challenges for customers. The company emphasizes recurring revenue streams from software licenses, subscriptions and service contracts alongside sales of hardware and instruments.

Roper operates a decentralized operating model in which acquired businesses retain entrepreneurial autonomy while benefiting from centralized capital allocation, legal and financial support.

Further Reading

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