Burlington Stores, Inc. $BURL Shares Bought by Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its stake in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL - Free Report) by 11.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,573 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky owned 0.11% of Burlington Stores worth $20,096,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Burlington Stores during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Burlington Stores during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. JPL Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Burlington Stores during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Burlington Stores during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Burlington Stores during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000.

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Burlington Stores Price Performance

NYSE BURL opened at $332.31 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.62. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a 1 year low of $217.23 and a 1 year high of $351.85. The business's fifty day moving average is $318.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $295.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $4.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.70 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.77 billion. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 41.37% and a net margin of 5.28%.The firm's revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.07 earnings per share. Burlington Stores has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.950-11.450 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.600-1.750 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 11.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Burlington Stores news, COO Travis Marquette sold 3,759 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.75, for a total value of $1,232,012.25. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 26,350 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,636,212.50. This represents a 12.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BURL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on Burlington Stores from $331.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $370.00 price objective on shares of Burlington Stores in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $350.00 price objective on Burlington Stores and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Burlington Stores from $345.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Burlington Stores from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $355.44.

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Burlington Stores Company Profile

Burlington Stores, Inc is an American off-price retailer that sells apparel and home goods at discounted prices. The company's merchandise assortment includes clothing for women, men and children, plus baby products, footwear, accessories, beauty items, toys and home décor. Burlington's merchandising strategy focuses on offering branded and private-label goods at lower prices than traditional department stores by sourcing excess inventory, closeouts and opportunistic buys from manufacturers and other retailers.

The business traces its roots to the Burlington Coat Factory name established in the early 1970s and has since evolved into a broader off-price retailer that carries a wide range of seasonal and everyday merchandise.

See Also

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