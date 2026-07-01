Burlington Stores, Inc. $BURL Shares Sold by Peregrine Capital Management LLC

Peregrine Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL - Free Report) by 9.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 41,781 shares of the company's stock after selling 4,202 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Burlington Stores worth $13,595,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in Burlington Stores by 303,059.4% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,912,936 shares of the company's stock valued at $552,552,000 after purchasing an additional 1,912,305 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Burlington Stores during the fourth quarter worth $224,971,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 103.5% during the fourth quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 1,285,336 shares of the company's stock worth $371,269,000 after buying an additional 653,718 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,828,877 shares of the company's stock valued at $817,122,000 after buying an additional 386,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 121.0% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 595,961 shares of the company's stock valued at $172,143,000 after buying an additional 326,328 shares during the period.

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Burlington Stores Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BURL opened at $316.51 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $19.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.46. The stock's 50-day moving average is $320.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $310.65. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a 1-year low of $231.46 and a 1-year high of $351.85.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.21. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 39.93% and a net margin of 5.24%.The business had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.60 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Burlington Stores has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.050-2.200 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 11.450-11.800 EPS. Analysts forecast that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 11.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on BURL. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a "buy" rating and set a $365.00 target price on shares of Burlington Stores in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Burlington Stores from $345.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Evercore reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $375.00 price target on shares of Burlington Stores in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $400.00 to $375.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $365.00 price objective on shares of Burlington Stores in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Burlington Stores has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $353.56.

View Our Latest Analysis on Burlington Stores

Insider Activity

In related news, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 20,920 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $341.53, for a total transaction of $7,144,807.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer owned 81,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,669,736.01. The trade was a 20.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Matthew Pasch sold 3,773 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.21, for a total value of $1,196,833.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 6,523 shares in the company, valued at $2,069,160.83. This trade represents a 36.65% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders have sold 27,036 shares of company stock worth $9,131,747. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Burlington Stores Company Profile

Burlington Stores, Inc is an American off-price retailer that sells apparel and home goods at discounted prices. The company's merchandise assortment includes clothing for women, men and children, plus baby products, footwear, accessories, beauty items, toys and home décor. Burlington's merchandising strategy focuses on offering branded and private-label goods at lower prices than traditional department stores by sourcing excess inventory, closeouts and opportunistic buys from manufacturers and other retailers.

The business traces its roots to the Burlington Coat Factory name established in the early 1970s and has since evolved into a broader off-price retailer that carries a wide range of seasonal and everyday merchandise.

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