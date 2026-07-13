Burlington Stores, Inc. $BURL Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. lowered its stake in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL - Free Report) by 5.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 134,133 shares of the company's stock after selling 8,217 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. owned about 0.21% of Burlington Stores worth $43,644,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BURL. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 302 shares of the company's stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 1,604.7% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,449 shares of the company's stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,364 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 91.8% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 698 shares of the company's stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,459 shares of the company's stock worth $1,735,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares during the period. Finally, AXA S.A. increased its holdings in Burlington Stores by 1,033.2% in the 2nd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 10,754 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,502,000 after purchasing an additional 9,805 shares during the last quarter.

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Burlington Stores Price Performance

Burlington Stores stock opened at $328.49 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $20.67 billion, a PE ratio of 33.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.46. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a 52-week low of $240.49 and a 52-week high of $351.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company's 50 day moving average is $317.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $313.29.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 39.93%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.60 earnings per share. Burlington Stores has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.050-2.200 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 11.450-11.800 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 11.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Matthew Pasch sold 3,773 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.21, for a total transaction of $1,196,833.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 6,523 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,069,160.83. The trade was a 36.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 20,920 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $341.53, for a total value of $7,144,807.60. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer directly owned 81,017 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $27,669,736.01. This represents a 20.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 28,714 shares of company stock valued at $9,661,022 in the last three months. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BURL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $365.00 target price on shares of Burlington Stores in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Burlington Stores from $400.00 to $375.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Burlington Stores from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Sunday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Burlington Stores from $374.00 to $351.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded Burlington Stores from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $353.56.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Burlington Stores

Burlington Stores Company Profile

Burlington Stores, Inc is an American off-price retailer that sells apparel and home goods at discounted prices. The company's merchandise assortment includes clothing for women, men and children, plus baby products, footwear, accessories, beauty items, toys and home décor. Burlington's merchandising strategy focuses on offering branded and private-label goods at lower prices than traditional department stores by sourcing excess inventory, closeouts and opportunistic buys from manufacturers and other retailers.

The business traces its roots to the Burlington Coat Factory name established in the early 1970s and has since evolved into a broader off-price retailer that carries a wide range of seasonal and everyday merchandise.

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