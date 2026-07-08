Burney Co. Acquires 51,584 Shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. $FNF

Burney Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF - Free Report) by 288.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 69,461 shares of the financial services provider's stock after buying an additional 51,584 shares during the quarter. Burney Co.'s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $3,222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in Fidelity National Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 57.2% in the 4th quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 970 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the period. Finally, Torren Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the 4th quarter worth $57,000. 81.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Transactions at Fidelity National Financial

In other news, EVP Peter T. Sadowski sold 69,196 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.70, for a total transaction of $3,162,257.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 5,702 shares in the company, valued at $260,581.40. This represents a 92.39% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 5.70% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FNF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on Fidelity National Financial from $67.00 to $64.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Barclays boosted their target price on Fidelity National Financial from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Tuesday. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Zacks Research cut shares of Fidelity National Financial from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, National Bank Financial set a $51.00 target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fidelity National Financial currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $56.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on Fidelity National Financial

Fidelity National Financial Stock Up 1.4%

Shares of Fidelity National Financial stock opened at $49.37 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $13.29 billion, a PE ratio of 18.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.96. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $48.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.25. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.78 and a 52-week high of $61.40.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.16). Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 15.49% and a net margin of 5.10%.The business had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. Fidelity National Financial's revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fidelity National Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 16th were given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 16th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.2%. Fidelity National Financial's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.91%.

About Fidelity National Financial

Fidelity National Financial NYSE: FNF is a leading provider of title insurance and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries. The company underwrites title insurance policies that protect property owners and lenders against title defects, liens, and other encumbrances. Alongside its core title insurance operations, FNF offers escrow and closing services, e-recording solutions, and real estate data and analytics through a network of agents and underwriters.

FNF operates through two primary segments: Title Insurance and Specialty Insurance and Services.

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