Burney Co. Decreases Position in Eli Lilly and Company $LLY

Burney Co. lessened its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY - Free Report) by 11.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,758 shares of the company's stock after selling 3,302 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and Company comprises 0.7% of Burney Co.'s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Burney Co.'s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $22,772,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signet Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Signet Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,495 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,295,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Halter Ferguson Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 762.6% in the 1st quarter. Halter Ferguson Financial Inc. now owns 7,686 shares of the company's stock worth $7,069,000 after purchasing an additional 6,795 shares in the last quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the first quarter worth $5,382,000. Walser Wealth Management Company A Ltd Liability Co lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 1.9% during the first quarter. Walser Wealth Management Company A Ltd Liability Co now owns 1,262 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Collaborative Fund Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the first quarter valued at $905,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.53% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on LLY. Wolfe Research reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $1,350.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Thursday, May 21st. UBS Group restated a "buy" rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley reissued an "overweight" rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein restated an "outperform" rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have given a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $1,243.22.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on LLY

Eli Lilly and Company News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Eli Lilly and Company this week:

Eli Lilly and Company Trading Up 2.8%

Shares of NYSE:LLY opened at $1,233.32 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1,078.08 and a 200 day moving average of $1,030.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company has a market cap of $1.16 trillion, a PE ratio of 43.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.51. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12-month low of $623.78 and a 12-month high of $1,249.45.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $8.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.97 by $1.58. The firm had revenue of $19.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $17.82 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 105.77% and a net margin of 34.98%.The firm's revenue was up 55.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.34 earnings per share. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2026 guidance at 35.500-37.000 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 35.74 EPS for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a $1.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 14th. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. Eli Lilly and Company's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.58%.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company NYSE: LLY is a global pharmaceutical company founded in 1876 and headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana. The company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and therapies for patients worldwide. Eli Lilly maintains operations and commercial presence across North America, Europe, Asia and other regions, serving both developed and emerging markets. The company has been led in recent years by President and Chief Executive Officer David A.

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