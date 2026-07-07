Burney Co. Has $10.38 Million Stock Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. $CSCO

Burney Co. reduced its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO - Free Report) by 22.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 133,715 shares of the network equipment provider's stock after selling 38,088 shares during the quarter. Burney Co.'s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $10,375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Unison Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 68,175 shares of the network equipment provider's stock valued at $5,290,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 0.8% in the first quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,116 shares of the network equipment provider's stock worth $1,794,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. PUREfi Wealth LLC increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 14.3% in the first quarter. PUREfi Wealth LLC now owns 8,498 shares of the network equipment provider's stock valued at $659,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter. Compton Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 4.4% in the first quarter. Compton Financial Group LLC now owns 3,353 shares of the network equipment provider's stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 32.6% during the first quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 34,546 shares of the network equipment provider's stock valued at $2,680,000 after purchasing an additional 8,501 shares during the period. 73.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Cisco Systems Trading Up 1.1%

NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $113.98 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $65.75 and a one year high of $130.37. The company has a market cap of $449.25 billion, a PE ratio of 37.01, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $112.59 and a 200-day moving average of $90.82.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The network equipment provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $15.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $15.56 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 20.14% and a return on equity of 28.44%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. Cisco Systems has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.160-1.180 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 4.270-4.290 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 6th. Cisco Systems's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.55%.

Insider Activity at Cisco Systems

In related news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 6,586 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.31, for a total transaction of $772,603.66. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 177,223 shares of the company's stock, valued at $20,790,030.13. The trade was a 3.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Jeetendra I. Patel sold 7,169 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.28, for a total value of $840,780.32. Following the sale, the insider owned 246,737 shares of the company's stock, valued at $28,937,315.36. This trade represents a 2.82% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 47,650 shares of company stock valued at $5,668,823 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.01% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CSCO. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Cisco Systems from $95.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Cisco Systems from $86.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. New Street Research raised their price objective on Cisco Systems from $82.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $123.14.

View Our Latest Research Report on CSCO

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc is a global technology company that designs, manufactures and sells networking hardware, software and telecommunications equipment. Its core business focuses on enabling enterprise and service-provider networks through products such as routers, switches, network security appliances and wireless systems. Over time Cisco has broadened its portfolio to emphasize software-defined networking, cybersecurity, cloud infrastructure and edge computing solutions that help organizations build and manage modern IT environments.

In addition to hardware, Cisco offers a growing range of software platforms and subscription services for network management, security, analytics and collaboration.

Further Reading

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