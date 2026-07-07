Burney Co. Has $9.06 Million Position in Group 1 Automotive, Inc. $GPI

Burney Co. lessened its holdings in Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI - Free Report) by 32.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,389 shares of the company's stock after selling 13,300 shares during the period. Burney Co. owned approximately 0.23% of Group 1 Automotive worth $9,056,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Group 1 Automotive by 6.1% during the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 471 shares of the company's stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 54.9% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 79 shares of the company's stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 935 shares of the company's stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Group 1 Automotive by 40.5% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 118 shares of the company's stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in Group 1 Automotive by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 551 shares of the company's stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.92% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $455.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Group 1 Automotive in a report on Friday, June 12th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $420.00 to $462.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Group 1 Automotive from $385.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Benchmark upgraded Group 1 Automotive from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $425.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $441.25.

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Group 1 Automotive Stock Up 2.9%

Shares of NYSE GPI opened at $296.67 on Tuesday. Group 1 Automotive, Inc. has a 12-month low of $279.10 and a 12-month high of $488.39. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $321.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $342.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.83.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $8.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $8.82 by ($0.16). Group 1 Automotive had a return on equity of 16.63% and a net margin of 1.46%.The company had revenue of $5.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $10.17 earnings per share. The company's revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Group 1 Automotive, Inc. will post 42.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Group 1 Automotive Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st were given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 1st. Group 1 Automotive's payout ratio is 8.40%.

Group 1 Automotive Company Profile

Group 1 Automotive, Inc NYSE: GPI is an international automotive retailer headquartered in Houston, Texas. The company operates an extensive network of franchised dealerships, offering new and pre-owned vehicles from leading domestic and import manufacturers. In addition to vehicle sales, Group 1 Automotive provides a full complement of aftersales services, including finance and insurance products, parts distribution, collision repair centers and vehicle maintenance.

Founded in 1997, Group 1 Automotive has grown through both organic expansion and strategic acquisitions to establish a presence across the United States, the United Kingdom and Brazil.

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