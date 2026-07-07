Burney Co. Reduces Stock Holdings in RTX Corporation $RTX

Burney Co. lowered its stake in shares of RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX - Free Report) by 4.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 122,599 shares of the company's stock after selling 6,363 shares during the quarter. RTX makes up about 0.7% of Burney Co.'s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Burney Co.'s holdings in RTX were worth $23,649,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in RTX by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 17,018 shares of the company's stock worth $1,969,000 after acquiring an additional 3,332 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in RTX by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,873 shares of the company's stock valued at $564,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. United Bank boosted its stake in RTX by 68.0% in the second quarter. United Bank now owns 10,202 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,490,000 after acquiring an additional 4,131 shares in the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. grew its holdings in shares of RTX by 3.1% during the second quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 20,900 shares of the company's stock worth $3,052,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of RTX during the second quarter worth about $5,157,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.50% of the company's stock.

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RTX Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:RTX opened at $201.97 on Tuesday. RTX Corporation has a one year low of $142.98 and a one year high of $214.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $271.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.89, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $180.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $190.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.02.

RTX (NYSE:RTX - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $22.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.38 billion. RTX had a return on equity of 13.50% and a net margin of 8.03%.The business's revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.47 earnings per share. RTX has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.600-6.800 EPS. On average, analysts predict that RTX Corporation will post 6.91 EPS for the current year.

RTX Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 14th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. RTX's payout ratio is presently 54.78%.

RTX News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting RTX this week:

Positive Sentiment: Recent commentary says RTX has outperformed its industry over the past year, citing a roughly 36.6% rally, fresh defense contract wins, aerospace milestones, and solid liquidity as reasons investors continue to view the stock as a long-term growth name. Article Title

Recent commentary says RTX has outperformed its industry over the past year, citing a roughly 36.6% rally, fresh defense contract wins, aerospace milestones, and solid liquidity as reasons investors continue to view the stock as a long-term growth name. Positive Sentiment: Another market update repeated that RTX continues to outperform the broader aerospace group, reinforcing the bullish view that strong defense exposure and execution are supporting the shares. Article Title

Another market update repeated that RTX continues to outperform the broader aerospace group, reinforcing the bullish view that strong defense exposure and execution are supporting the shares. Neutral Sentiment: Several headlines referenced “RTX” in the context of Nvidia’s RTX-branded graphics cards and new gaming PCs, but these stories are about consumer GPUs and PC hardware, not RTX Corporation’s aerospace and defense business. Article Title

Several headlines referenced “RTX” in the context of Nvidia’s RTX-branded graphics cards and new gaming PCs, but these stories are about consumer GPUs and PC hardware, not RTX Corporation’s aerospace and defense business. Neutral Sentiment: Additional articles about the Nvidia RTX 3060 returning at its original price and RTX 5070 laptop/desktop products are not directly relevant to RTX Corporation’s fundamentals or earnings outlook. Article Title

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RTX has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup reissued a "buy" rating on shares of RTX in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Melius Research upgraded RTX from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Dbs Bank raised RTX from a "hold" rating to a "moderate buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Erste Group Bank cut RTX from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on RTX in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued an "equal weight" rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $211.38.

View Our Latest Report on RTX

About RTX

RTX NYSE: RTX is a U.S.-based aerospace and defense company that designs, manufactures and services advanced systems for commercial, military and governmental customers worldwide. The company was created through the 2020 combination of Raytheon Company and United Technologies Corporation and later adopted the RTX name, positioning itself as a diversified provider across the aerospace and defense value chain.

RTX's operations span a broad set of capabilities. Its commercial aerospace businesses include Pratt & Whitney aircraft engines and Collins Aerospace systems, which supply propulsion, avionics, aerostructures, interiors and integrated aircraft systems.

See Also

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