Burney Co. Reduces Stock Position in CVS Health Corporation $CVS

Burney Co. decreased its position in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS - Free Report) by 30.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,241 shares of the pharmacy operator's stock after selling 28,272 shares during the quarter. Burney Co.'s holdings in CVS Health were worth $4,686,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CVS. Unison Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 56,319 shares of the pharmacy operator's stock worth $4,045,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the period. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 149.0% during the 1st quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,798 shares of the pharmacy operator's stock valued at $1,063,000 after buying an additional 8,854 shares during the period. Beacon Bank & Trust acquired a new position in CVS Health in the first quarter valued at $201,000. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 35.0% in the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 772 shares of the pharmacy operator's stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, DGS Capital Management LLC increased its position in CVS Health by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 3,200 shares of the pharmacy operator's stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. 80.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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CVS Health Stock Down 2.5%

CVS Health stock opened at $102.13 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $94.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.61. CVS Health Corporation has a one year low of $58.50 and a one year high of $106.15.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.36. CVS Health had a net margin of 0.72% and a return on equity of 11.88%. The company had revenue of $100.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.25 earnings per share. CVS Health's revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. CVS Health has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.300-7.500 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that CVS Health Corporation will post 7.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at CVS Health

In other news, Director Larry Robbins sold 370,462 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.45, for a total value of $34,619,673.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 4,824,799 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $450,877,466.55. This represents a 7.13% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Tilak Mandadi sold 69,551 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.58, for a total value of $6,230,378.58. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 10,133 shares of the company's stock, valued at $907,714.14. This trade represents a 87.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 3,441,551 shares of company stock worth $323,703,977 over the last 90 days. 0.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of CVS Health from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. HSBC restated a "hold" rating and set a $103.00 price objective on shares of CVS Health in a report on Monday. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an "overweight" rating and issued a $113.00 price objective on shares of CVS Health in a report on Monday, June 1st. Twenty-one investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $102.60.

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More CVS Health News

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About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation is a diversified healthcare company that operates a large network of retail pharmacies, pharmacy benefit management services and health care solutions. Headquartered in Woonsocket, Rhode Island, the company traces its roots to the early 1960s and has grown into an integrated provider of prescription drugs, over‑the‑counter products, clinical services and health insurance offerings. Its operating model combines retail pharmacy locations and in‑store clinics with broader pharmacy and health plan capabilities.

Key business activities include CVS Pharmacy retail operations, MinuteClinic walk‑in medical clinics and HealthHUB locations that offer expanded clinical services.

Further Reading

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