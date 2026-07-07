Burney Co. Sells 11,692 Shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. $HWM

Burney Co. lowered its position in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM - Free Report) by 19.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,724 shares of the company's stock after selling 11,692 shares during the period. Burney Co.'s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $11,459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Swedbank AB boosted its position in Howmet Aerospace by 47.3% in the first quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 368,134 shares of the company's stock valued at $84,840,000 after buying an additional 118,186 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 9.1% in the first quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 1,542 shares of the company's stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the first quarter worth $281,000. Collaborative Fund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the first quarter worth $428,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 15.3% during the first quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 1,246 shares of the company's stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.46% of the company's stock.

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Insider Transactions at Howmet Aerospace

In other Howmet Aerospace news, EVP Neil Edward Marchuk sold 41,932 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.50, for a total value of $11,300,674.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 65,105 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $17,545,797.50. This trade represents a 39.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HWM. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an "outperform" rating and set a $318.00 target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Truist Financial set a $280.00 price objective on Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Howmet Aerospace in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued an "equal weight" rating and a $240.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna upped their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a "positive" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Howmet Aerospace from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Sunday. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Howmet Aerospace currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $287.95.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Howmet Aerospace

Howmet Aerospace Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE HWM opened at $278.06 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $111.26 billion, a PE ratio of 71.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.44. The company's fifty day moving average price is $261.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $242.09. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 1 year low of $169.45 and a 1 year high of $290.63.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.11. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 20.23% and a return on equity of 29.27%. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. Howmet Aerospace has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.880-5.000 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.220-1.240 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Howmet Aerospace Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 8th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. Howmet Aerospace's dividend payout ratio is currently 11.14%.

Howmet Aerospace Profile

Howmet Aerospace Inc is an industrial technology company that designs, manufactures and repairs engineered metal products for the aerospace, transportation and industrial markets. Its product portfolio includes precision castings and forgings, engineered fasteners, seamless rolled rings, and complex components for turbine engines, airframes and industrial gas turbines. The company also provides aftermarket services such as component repair, overhaul and parts distribution to support the operating fleet of commercial and military customers.

Howmet serves a global customer base of original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and aftermarket operators, with manufacturing, service and distribution facilities across North America, Europe and Asia.

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