Burney Co. Sells 1,396 Shares of Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. $STRL

Burney Co. trimmed its holdings in Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL - Free Report) by 7.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,386 shares of the construction company's stock after selling 1,396 shares during the quarter. Burney Co. owned 0.06% of Sterling Infrastructure worth $7,488,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new position in Sterling Infrastructure in the 1st quarter worth $378,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its stake in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 12.9% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 83,983 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $9,508,000 after buying an additional 9,625 shares during the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth grew its stake in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 13.7% during the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 2,313 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Sterling Infrastructure in the second quarter worth about $5,929,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 195.7% in the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 19,522 shares of the construction company's stock worth $4,504,000 after buying an additional 12,921 shares during the period. 80.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Sterling Infrastructure news, CEO Joseph A. Cutillo sold 50,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $497.57, for a total transaction of $24,878,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 290,593 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $144,590,359.01. The trade was a 14.68% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, General Counsel Mark D. Wolf sold 2,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $888.00, for a total transaction of $2,220,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel owned 28,137 shares of the company's stock, valued at $24,985,656. This trade represents a 8.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Sterling Infrastructure Stock Up 2.3%

Shares of NASDAQ:STRL opened at $717.11 on Tuesday. Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. has a 1 year low of $225.46 and a 1 year high of $1,005.68. The company has a market cap of $22.01 billion, a PE ratio of 64.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock's 50-day moving average is $796.19 and its 200 day moving average is $533.11.

Sterling Infrastructure (NASDAQ:STRL - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The construction company reported $3.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.29 by $1.30. The business had revenue of $825.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $603.58 million. Sterling Infrastructure had a return on equity of 35.64% and a net margin of 12.02%.During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.63 EPS. Sterling Infrastructure has set its FY 2026 guidance at 18.400-19.050 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. will post 18.35 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp increased their target price on Sterling Infrastructure from $889.00 to $922.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Argus began coverage on Sterling Infrastructure in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $510.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Sterling Infrastructure in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $950.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Research raised Sterling Infrastructure from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an "overweight" rating on shares of Sterling Infrastructure in a report on Thursday, June 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and seven have issued a Buy rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $720.67.

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About Sterling Infrastructure

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc NASDAQ: STRL is a diversified manufacturer and distributor of essential infrastructure products serving municipal, utility and industrial customers across North America. Through its network of wholly owned subsidiaries, the company designs, engineers and produces a wide range of cast and fabricated solutions tailored to the needs of the waterworks, natural gas, telecommunications, electric, traffic safety and parks & recreation markets.

The company's product portfolio encompasses ductile iron and composite fittings, valve boxes, manhole frames and covers, water and gas meter sets, street light poles and mounting accessories, traffic sign posts with breakaway systems, bollards and related system components.

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