Burney Co. Sells 21,014 Shares of General Motors Company $GM

Burney Co. trimmed its position in General Motors Company (NYSE:GM - Free Report) TSE: GMM.U by 26.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,889 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock after selling 21,014 shares during the quarter. Burney Co.'s holdings in General Motors were worth $4,387,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 57.2% during the fourth quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 200,662 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock valued at $16,318,000 after acquiring an additional 72,984 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in shares of General Motors by 82.0% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 72,062 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock worth $5,860,000 after purchasing an additional 32,474 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. increased its position in shares of General Motors by 206.4% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 21,004 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock worth $1,708,000 after purchasing an additional 14,150 shares in the last quarter. Perbak Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in General Motors by 94.1% during the 3rd quarter. Perbak Capital Partners LLP now owns 47,086 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock valued at $2,871,000 after purchasing an additional 22,829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in General Motors by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 202,172 shares of the auto manufacturer's stock valued at $15,062,000 after purchasing an additional 28,163 shares during the last quarter. 92.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of General Motors in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Piper Sandler reissued an "overweight" rating and issued a $102.00 target price on shares of General Motors in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Wall Street Zen upgraded General Motors from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 2nd. Wedbush reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of General Motors in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Evercore reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of General Motors in a research note on Monday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, General Motors has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $95.70.

Read Our Latest Research Report on General Motors

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CAO Christopher Hatto sold 6,895 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $586,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 25,794 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,192,490. The trade was a 21.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Rory Harvey sold 9,124 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.97, for a total value of $775,266.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 37,395 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,177,453.15. This represents a 19.61% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 697,388 shares of company stock valued at $57,752,596. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company's stock.

General Motors News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting General Motors this week:

Positive Sentiment: GM secured a long-term supply agreement with Micron Technology, helping ensure memory and storage supply for next-generation, software-heavy vehicles. That supports GM’s EV and software push by reducing component-supply risk and improving production visibility.

GM secured a long-term supply agreement with Micron Technology, helping ensure memory and storage supply for next-generation, software-heavy vehicles. That supports GM’s EV and software push by reducing component-supply risk and improving production visibility. Positive Sentiment: GM Energy is advancing its vehicle-to-grid and home-energy initiatives through a collaboration with WeaveGrid, which could strengthen GM’s position in EV charging and utility program integration. Article: WeaveGrid, GM Advance Grid-Integrated EV Charging and Home Energy Programs

GM Energy is advancing its vehicle-to-grid and home-energy initiatives through a collaboration with WeaveGrid, which could strengthen GM’s position in EV charging and utility program integration. Positive Sentiment: GM reported that Canada was its best-selling automaker in the first half of 2026, suggesting solid demand across Chevrolet, Buick, GMC, and Cadillac in a key North American market.

GM reported that Canada was its best-selling automaker in the first half of 2026, suggesting solid demand across Chevrolet, Buick, GMC, and Cadillac in a key North American market. Neutral Sentiment: Wall Street coverage continues to point to GM as a stock worth considering among auto names, reflecting ongoing investor interest but not a clear near-term catalyst.

Wall Street coverage continues to point to GM as a stock worth considering among auto names, reflecting ongoing investor interest but not a clear near-term catalyst. Negative Sentiment: GM also faces a recall involving the Cadillac Vistiq electric SUV over a third-row seat issue, which could add warranty costs and briefly weigh on sentiment around product quality.

GM also faces a recall involving the Cadillac Vistiq electric SUV over a third-row seat issue, which could add warranty costs and briefly weigh on sentiment around product quality. Negative Sentiment: Some commentary is questioning GM’s leadership and overall valuation, which may be adding to bearish sentiment even as the company executes on supply-chain and EV initiatives.

General Motors Price Performance

Shares of GM stock opened at $76.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $68.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.66, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.31. General Motors Company has a 12 month low of $48.87 and a 12 month high of $87.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $78.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.20.

General Motors (NYSE:GM - Get Free Report) TSE: GMM.U last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The auto manufacturer reported $3.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.61 by $1.09. General Motors had a net margin of 1.38% and a return on equity of 16.68%. The company had revenue of $43.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.78 EPS. The company's revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. General Motors has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.620-12.620 EPS. Research analysts expect that General Motors Company will post 12.85 EPS for the current year.

General Motors Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 5th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. General Motors's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.03%.

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Company NYSE: GM is a global automotive manufacturer headquartered in Detroit, Michigan, that designs, builds and sells cars, trucks, crossovers and electric vehicles, and provides related parts and services. Founded in 1908, GM has long been one of the world's largest automakers and has evolved into a multi-brand company whose primary marques include Chevrolet, GMC, Cadillac and Buick. Beyond vehicle manufacturing, GM's operations encompass vehicle financing, connected services and advanced mobility initiatives.

GM develops and markets a broad portfolio of products and technologies, including internal-combustion and battery-electric vehicles, vehicle components and on-board connectivity services.

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