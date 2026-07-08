Burney Co. Sells 24,277 Shares of Eversource Energy $ES

Burney Co. lowered its position in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES - Free Report) by 27.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,781 shares of the utilities provider's stock after selling 24,277 shares during the quarter. Burney Co.'s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $4,557,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ES. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Eversource Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Activest Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 2,337.5% in the fourth quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 390 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 2,857.1% in the 4th quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 414 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Garton & Associates Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eversource Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Godfrey Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Eversource Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. 79.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Eversource Energy

In other news, VP Gregory B. Butler sold 7,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.88, for a total value of $489,160.00. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 56,179 shares in the company, valued at $3,925,788.52. This trade represents a 11.08% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Eversource Energy Stock Up 2.1%

Shares of NYSE ES opened at $74.74 on Wednesday. Eversource Energy has a 1 year low of $61.53 and a 1 year high of $76.41. The firm's 50-day moving average is $69.76 and its 200-day moving average is $69.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.11 billion, a PE ratio of 15.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 0.70.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.14. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 12.55% and a return on equity of 11.59%. The business had revenue of $4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.50 earnings per share. Eversource Energy's revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Eversource Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.570-4.720 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Eversource Energy will post 4.65 EPS for the current year.

Eversource Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 18th were paid a $0.7875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 18th. This represents a $3.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.2%. Eversource Energy's dividend payout ratio is 67.31%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ES has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a "market perform" rating on shares of Eversource Energy in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Eversource Energy from $66.00 to $63.00 and set a "sector underperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Eversource Energy from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Argus cut Eversource Energy from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of Eversource Energy in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $71.91.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ES

Eversource Energy Company Profile

Eversource Energy NYSE: ES is a publicly traded, regulated energy company headquartered in Hartford, Connecticut. The company's core business is the delivery and transmission of electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial and industrial customers across parts of New England. Eversource operates transmission and distribution networks, maintains electrical infrastructure, responds to outages and storms, and manages natural gas pipeline and distribution systems in the regions it serves.

Eversource serves customers primarily in Connecticut, Massachusetts and New Hampshire, operating through locally regulated utility subsidiaries that administer customer service, billing, meter reading and localized operations.

Further Reading

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