Burney Co. Sells 56,913 Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. $PANW

Burney Co. lowered its stake in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW - Free Report) by 52.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 52,297 shares of the network technology company's stock after selling 56,913 shares during the period. Burney Co.'s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $8,384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 15.0% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 410,401 shares of the network technology company's stock worth $65,796,000 after purchasing an additional 53,485 shares during the period. Aviva PLC increased its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 568,804 shares of the network technology company's stock valued at $104,774,000 after purchasing an additional 29,230 shares during the period. Granite Islands Private Wealth LLC raised its position in Palo Alto Networks by 43.6% during the 1st quarter. Granite Islands Private Wealth LLC now owns 15,342 shares of the network technology company's stock worth $2,453,000 after purchasing an additional 4,659 shares during the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp raised its position in Palo Alto Networks by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 48,458 shares of the network technology company's stock worth $8,926,000 after purchasing an additional 3,926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the 4th quarter worth about $1,554,000. Institutional investors own 79.82% of the company's stock.

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Palo Alto Networks Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PANW opened at $357.53 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $291.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 293.06, a P/E/G ratio of 12.92 and a beta of 0.91. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $258.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $201.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $139.57 and a 1-year high of $368.17.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 2nd. The network technology company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.06. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 10.53% and a net margin of 7.95%.The company had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Palo Alto Networks has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.770-3.790 EPS and its Q4 2026 guidance at 0.960-0.980 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Palo Alto Networks news, Director John P. Key sold 7,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.24, for a total value of $2,094,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 12,500 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,490,500. This trade represents a 37.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dipak Golechha sold 5,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.56, for a total value of $1,447,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 145,250 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $42,058,590. This represents a 3.33% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 102,111 shares of company stock valued at $27,204,024. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PANW has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird set a $320.00 price target on Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $275.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Evercore restated an "outperform" rating and set a $375.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $255.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a "market outperform" rating on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-nine have given a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $317.78.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on PANW

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks NASDAQ: PANW is a cybersecurity company founded in 2005 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California. The firm develops a broad suite of security products and services designed to prevent successful cyberattacks and protect enterprise networks, clouds, and endpoints. Built around a platform strategy, its offerings target threat prevention, detection, response and governance across hybrid and multi-cloud environments.

The company's product portfolio includes next‑generation firewalls as a core on‑premises capability, alongside cloud‑delivered security services and software for securing public and private clouds.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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