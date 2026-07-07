Burney Co. Trims Holdings in Lowe's Companies, Inc. $LOW

Burney Co. decreased its holdings in shares of Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW - Free Report) by 15.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,334 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock after selling 5,803 shares during the period. Burney Co.'s holdings in Lowe's Companies were worth $7,404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in shares of Lowe's Companies by 119.7% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 31,965 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock valued at $7,889,000 after buying an additional 17,413 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Lowe's Companies by 31.6% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,078 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Lowe's Companies by 22.3% in the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,534 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. United Bank boosted its holdings in Lowe's Companies by 1.3% in the second quarter. United Bank now owns 12,124 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock valued at $2,690,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schnieders Capital Management LLC. boosted its holdings in Lowe's Companies by 13.1% in the second quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 2,378 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock valued at $528,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.06% of the company's stock.

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Lowe's Companies Trading Down 1.6%

Shares of Lowe's Companies stock opened at $223.80 on Tuesday. Lowe's Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $203.40 and a 12 month high of $293.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $221.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $243.74.

Lowe's Companies (NYSE:LOW - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.97 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $23.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.98 billion. Lowe's Companies had a net margin of 7.51% and a negative return on equity of 67.96%. The company's revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.92 EPS. Lowe's Companies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 12.250-12.750 EPS. Analysts predict that Lowe's Companies, Inc. will post 12.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Lowe's Companies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 22nd will be issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.2%. This is a boost from Lowe's Companies's previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 22nd. Lowe's Companies's dividend payout ratio is currently 40.57%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lowe's Companies

In other news, EVP Margrethe R. Vagell sold 2,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.83, for a total value of $559,575.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 20,220 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,525,842.60. The trade was a 11.00% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Janice Dupre sold 14,150 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.90, for a total value of $3,139,885.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 39,785 shares in the company, valued at $8,828,291.50. The trade was a 26.24% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 25,980 shares of company stock valued at $5,796,937. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on LOW shares. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Lowe's Companies from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 21st. BNP Paribas Exane reduced their price target on shares of Lowe's Companies from $228.00 to $202.00 and set an "underperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Lowe's Companies from $294.00 to $280.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Craig Hallum raised shares of Lowe's Companies to a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Lowe's Companies from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Twenty-three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $264.57.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Lowe's Companies

About Lowe's Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc is a leading home improvement retailer that operates large-format stores and digital channels serving both do-it-yourself homeowners and professional contractors. The company offers a broad assortment of products including building materials, lumber, appliances, tools and hardware, plumbing and electrical supplies, paint, flooring, kitchen and bath fixtures, outdoor and garden products, and home decor. Lowe's also provides a range of services such as installation, home improvement financing, tool and equipment rental, and contractor-focused sales programs.

Operations are centered on a nationwide brick-and-mortar store network supported by distribution centers and an e-commerce platform that enables online ordering, delivery and in-store pickup.

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