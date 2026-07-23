Burning Rock Biotech Limited Sponsored ADR $BNR Shares Sold by Crcm LP

Crcm LP cut its stake in shares of Burning Rock Biotech Limited Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:BNR - Free Report) by 42.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 282,097 shares of the company's stock after selling 209,329 shares during the quarter. Burning Rock Biotech comprises approximately 3.3% of Crcm LP's investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Crcm LP owned 2.68% of Burning Rock Biotech worth $4,601,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Separately, Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its stake in Burning Rock Biotech by 26.0% in the 4th quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 31,185 shares of the company's stock worth $628,000 after acquiring an additional 6,430 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.03% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on BNR shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Burning Rock Biotech in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Wall Street Zen lowered Burning Rock Biotech from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, June 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Sell".

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Yusheng Han purchased 250,000 shares of Burning Rock Biotech stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.00 per share, for a total transaction of $2,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 18,379,186 shares in the company, valued at $147,033,488. The trade was a 1.38% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders purchased 731,410 shares of company stock worth $6,182,660 in the last three months. 30.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Burning Rock Biotech Trading Down 3.3%

Shares of Burning Rock Biotech stock opened at $9.14 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $96.15 million, a PE ratio of -11.15 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.04. Burning Rock Biotech Limited Sponsored ADR has a 1 year low of $5.31 and a 1 year high of $41.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.05 and a quick ratio of 2.81.

Burning Rock Biotech (NASDAQ:BNR - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 9th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.29) by $2.09. The company had revenue of $15.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.21 million. Burning Rock Biotech had a negative net margin of 11.57% and a negative return on equity of 10.98%.

Burning Rock Biotech Company Profile

Burning Rock Biotech NASDAQ: BNR is a precision oncology company specializing in the development and commercialization of next-generation sequencing (NGS)–based cancer diagnostics. The company's core business revolves around liquid biopsy tests, which analyze circulating tumor DNA (ctDNA) from blood samples to detect genetic mutations associated with various solid tumors. By enabling noninvasive profiling of tumor genomics, Burning Rock Biotech aims to guide personalized therapy decisions and monitor treatment response in cancer patients.

Founded in 2014 and headquartered in Guangzhou, China, Burning Rock Biotech launched its first clinical services in the mid-2010s and subsequently expanded its laboratory network across major Chinese cities.

Further Reading

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